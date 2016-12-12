Ouch! Gas prices inching back over $2 a gallon on Coast

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God' Pause

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead