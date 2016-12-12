Dec. 12-18: Events this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, weather permitting, daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5; or a $40 Holiday Savings Pass (12-visit punch card for the price of eight visits). Details: 228-868-5881.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Auditions for ‘School of Rock— the Musical’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Seeking young actors, singers, dancers and musicians for “School of Rock, the Musical.” The musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Auditions are open to upper-elementary (10 and older) and high school students. Younger students are welcome to audition for our Rock-n-Roll Party Pre-Show. Please prepare a pop/rock song. You may bring CD accompaniment. One-minute monologue optional, but encouraged. Instrumentalists, please prepare a one-minute song you know, preferably a rock song. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool Clay Play: Tree Luminaries
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per person. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials are included in the class cost. Please sign up for each class individually. You may email education@georgeohr.org with specific questions. Class limited to 12 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. The Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group monthly meeting. 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. The Coast Big Band is a Mississippi Gulf Coast 20-plus piece big band orchestra whose music is a strong mix of big band dance music, pop tunes, soulful and hot vocals, Latin tunes, and jazz standards. You’ll hear classics made famous by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Harry James and Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey. The Coast Big Band consists of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, guitar, bass, piano, drums with vocalists. Cost: $15. Details: 228-818-2878.
3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Holiday Jazz Concert
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. The public is invited to the free community Christmas Concert presented by students from Moss Point High School Jazz Band. This performance will present a high-energy, fast-paced, fun concert to be shared by children, students, families and business professionals from around town. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
A Down Home Christmas
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck to meet with the children. There will be refreshments along with a display of homemade stockings. 228-255-1724.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
34th Street Community Garden Interest meeting
Mercy Housing & Human Development, 1135 Ford Street, Gulfport. Food, a raffle and a chance to learn about the garden and meet other volunteers. Details: 228-731-0412.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bee Keepers meeting
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Free. A place for Beekeepers to join a group of like minded keepers to share and learn beekeeping tips and information among other beekeepers. Details: 228-255-1724.
6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
How to Make the Perfect Gumbo
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A special hands on gumbo making class with a special segment on how to make a proper roux. Gumbo will be made using locally sourced ingredients. Given by food writer and photographer Julian Brunt, and Kimberly Wilson, a Southern/Creole culinarian. Cost: $15 members and $16 nonmembers. Details: 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
W.O.W. Women of Wisdom Christmas Lunch
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. Meeting Free to attend or enjoy a catered lunch for $10 all inclusive. W.O.W. Christmas Tablescapes lunch/ Ornament Exchange. Speaker: The Biloxi First United Methodist Bell Choir. Bring a wrapped Christmas ornament for the game, if you are unable to we have plenty to share. Details: 228-831-0701.
Noon-1 p.m.
Western and Ballroom Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Instruction for the country-Western swing class will cover dips, swings, etc., during its eight-week Wednesday-night course. Ballroom dance course will cover waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba, merengue and cha-cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Aladdin’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $7 per seat. Children’s production of Aladdin. Details: 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 16
Thursday
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Sponsored by Department of Marine Resources. Learn the techniques to making Mullet Piccata. Menu: Mullet Piccata (or other local white fish) over Delta Blues Brown Rice, Asparagus, Cranberry and Brownie Trifle. Cost: $15 Members; $16 non Members. Details: 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Join others in the library meeting room and meet new friends. Bring your friends, create and build, and bring your own computer/laptop or game system. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests (the library is also looking for parent volunteers to help with meetings). Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up today at the front desk and receive a schedule. Details: 228-875-1193 or www.jgrls.org.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Opening Reception in the Duckett Gallery for Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets, of puppets created by two world renowned puppet masters who happen to live in Mississippi. Details: 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
A Natural Christmas
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. The East Hancock County Library will host A Natural Christmas. Santa will visit, refreshments will be served and and activities will be available for children. Details: 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Songs and Stories Radio Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Join others on the third Thursday every month for original songs and stories like you have never heard before. Details: 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
Stroll Beauvoir for Christmas
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa, stroll Beauvoir, take a wagon ride, see the lights in the garden, listen to music by local artists and enjoy kids crafts. Costs: adults, $12.50; seniors and military, $10; children, $7.50; under age 5, free.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23-24
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $20. Christmas gift swap party and potluck dinner dance. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Young children need to have supervision so it is preferred to have one adult per two children. This is a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16-17
Saturday
Santa Gator
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Santa Gator Puppet Show by the OS Library. As Turtle prepares for the Christmas visit of the Legendary Santa Gator, his friend Raccoon questions Santa Gator’s existence. Is Santa Gator real? Will he really visit the bayou on Christmas eve? Join us for this southern tale set on the Pascagoula River. Details: 228-818-2878.
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under, free). At 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come aboard and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore to search for Atlantic bottlenose dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service. Through Dec. 31. Details: 228-864-1014.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18
The Mary C Holiday Art Market
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Join us at the Mary C for a day of last-minute shopping. Find that special something for that hard to buy for friend in your life. Bring the kids for a day of puppets, plays and music. At 1 p.m. the Ocean Spring’s Library will host Santa Gator Puppet Show, which is a free event, and at 2 p.m. Enjoy Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale of The Elves and Shoemaker followed by Christmas Caroling by MGCCC Choir. Details: 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby! We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town! Wear clothes you can get dirty! Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit towards that class purchase! 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Elves and The Shoemaker
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. The Elves and Shoemaker & Christmas Caroling by MGCCC. Join Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale of The Elves and Shoemaker. This beautiful story is told with traditional holiday music and celebrates the spirit of giving as the magical elves assist the generous shoemaker and his wife. Don’t miss this family holiday production!Followed by the MGCCC singing Christmas Carols. Details: 228-818-2878.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Ceramic Tree Luminaries
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Learn how to make beautiful ceramic trees which can be enhanced by using votive candles or Christmas lights. Our instructors will guide you through this easy project, which is suitable for beginners as well as advanced students. Each student will create two trees. Work will be ready to pick up on December 24. These make wonderful gifts! Class limited to 15 students. $25 per person. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Christmas Pot Luck Dinner Dance Party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Those attending must bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift to swap. Admission is $20 and reservations are a must. Food will be served from 6:30-7 p.m. Gift swapping and dance from 7-10:15 p.m. 228-324-3730.
6:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 7 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Farmers Market in downtown Long Beach
Downtown Long Beach, 200 Jeff Davis Ave. Weekly, year-round, all local foods farmers market. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Campers Christmas 2016
Shepherd of the Gulf’s annual Picnic for the Homeless, Switzer Road, Gulfport. Suggested items for the gift bags would include: Gloves, wool/knit caps, socks, cologne gift sets for men, perfume sets for women, candies, cookies, flashlights, batteries, cordless shavers w/batteries, month CTA bus passes, cans of nuts, fresh fruits, packaged food gift sets (i.e. crackers, sausages, hams, cheeses) fast food restaurants gift cards, battery powered radios. Donation receipt will be given upon request. Gift bags donations may be dropped off at: 14156 Lumpkin Road, Gulfport until Dec. 17. Details: 228-229-8980 or 228-229-8980.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Looking for something fun to do with holiday guests in town? Bring the family and decorate a gingerbread house together without all of the mess. We provide the fresh and tasty unassembled gingerbread house pieces, frosting and all of the edible decorations. Hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday music will make this a memorable family experience. Space is limited. $30 per family. Details: 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Zumba Challenge Party
Pass Road Elementary School, 37 Pass Road, Gulfport. Zumba workout hosted by Keandra Poole. The class will take place at Pass Road Elementary (Cafeteria). Door prizes and healthy snacks will be given away. Details: 228-865-4659.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Central Bible Church’s Christmas Musical
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Central Bible Church of Bay St. Louis, will be presenting the multimedia Christmas musical “Believe: The Truth of Christmas.” Details: 228-493-4796.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lessons & Carols
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. Christmas Cantata services at 8:45 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Details: 228-863-0047.
8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m., 10:55 a.m.-noon
