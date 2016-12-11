This police officer excels at busting a move

The world apparently needs more dancing police officers.
Officer Sean Bulow of the Cleveland, Tennessee Police Department did more than his part to help out the Salvation Army with its annual Red Kettle drive. He danced for dollars outside a local Wal-Mart, drawing crowds, donations and news crews.
The department posted the video to Facebook, where it is approaching 1,000,000 views. The department reported on Facebook that Bulow even returned for an encore performance.
A clip from the video also wound up on ABC News and other broadcasts.
Bulow modestly told ABC that he was just trying to do his part for the community. “I said, ‘Put some music on,’ and people started filming it.” He forgot to add that he really knows how to bust a move, in this particular case to “Deck the Halls.”
Bulow also shared with the TV reporter some advice that’s good for any time of year: “Just use your talents and go from your heart.”
Comments