Christmas on the Bayou boat parade rolls in Gulfport

Fireworks provide more light as decorated boats make their way east from Gulfport Lake during Christmas on the Bayou, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Tim Isbell
People gather on boats decorated with lights for Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
A line of boats head east from Gulfport Lake as fireworks light the sky during Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport, Dec. 10, 2016.
Christmas lights are reflected in the water near the Dock during Christmas on the Bayou, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Fireworks and lighted boats illuminate Gulfport Lake during Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
The more lights the merrier as Christmas on the Bayou rolls Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
An inflated Santa bear and lights line a boat during Christmas on the Bayou, Saturday Dec. 10, 2016.
People make their way to decorated boats for Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Lights line the frame of boats at Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Decorated boats and fireworks illuminate Gulfport Lake during Christmas on the Bayou, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
