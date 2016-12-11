Local

December 11, 2016 12:00 AM

Finally, Popp’s Ferry Extension has start date for construction

By Mary Perez

The start of construction is in sight for the Popp’s Ferry Extension in Biloxi that’s been discussed for 20 years.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation this week released its 385-page Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan that details major projects in South Mississippi over the next four years.

The first phase of work on the Popp’s Ferry Extension is scheduled for fiscal year 2018, which runs from July 2017 through June 2018.

MDOT puts the project cost at $14.9 million for the three-quarter-mile road that will link Popp’s Ferry Road, which now stops at Pass Road, to U.S. 90 and the beach. Some of that cost is for acquisition of homes in the path of the roadway.

It will open a new corridor for possible development and ease traffic during events at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

“The Popp’s Ferry Extension is not an MDOT project, per se,” said MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry, but part of the federal money will come through MDOT from Gulf Regional Planning.

Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said construction of the road is expected to take 14 to 18 months.

At the other end of Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville, work also is scheduled to start in fiscal year 2018 on the realignment of the road from Belle Street to Galleria Parkway/D’Iberville Boulevard. This work would make traffic smoother near the proposed Galleria shopping center.

Scheduled for construction next year is widening Hospital Road from U.S. 90 to Old Mobile Highway, along with widening Airport Road in Gulfport.

Castleberry said these are important projects to allow better flow of traffic through the South Mississippi corridor.

MDOT updates its Transportation Plan every two years.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Transportation Improvements 2017-20

Location

Project

Scope of work

Fiscal Year 2017 (July 2016-June 2017)

Diamondhead

I-10 interchange on/off ramps

Lighting

Bay-Waveland School

Pine Street, Blue Meadow to Athletic Drive

Sidewalk

Gulfport

Airport Road, East end of 4-lane to Washington Ave.

Widen, intersection improvements

Gulfport

Seaway Road, MS 605 to Three Rivers Road

Multi-use pathway

Biloxi

Popp’s Ferry Bridge

Replace submarine cable

Pascagoula

Hospital Road, U.S. 90 to Old Mobile Highway

Widen

Jackson County

Lemonye Blvd., McCann Road

New signal

Fiscal Year 2018

Diamondhead

Golf Club Drive, Diamondhead Drive East

Roundabout

Biloxi

Popp’s Ferry extension Phase I, Pass Road to Coliseum

New road

D’Iberville

Popp’s Ferry Road, Belle Street to Galleria Parkway

Realignment, new road

Gautier

Martin Bluff Road, Gautier-Vancleave to Frontage Road

Intersection improvements

Fiscal Year 2019

Waveland

Waveland Avenue, U.S. 90 to CSX Railroad

Sidewalk

Waveland

Nicholson Avenue, U.S. 90 to S. Beach Blvd.

Overlay, widen

Pass Christian

North Street, high school to Pass Estates

Sidewalk

Gulfport

Landon Road, U.S. 49 to 34th Ave.

Widen to 4-lane divided

Gautier

Martin Bluff Road, Gautier-Vancleave to Frontage Road

Intersection improvements

Jackson County

MS 609, Old Fort Bayou Road

Intersection improvements

Fiscal Year 2020

Bay St. Louis

Old Spanish Trail, Main Street to Waveland

Lighting

Gulfport

Landon Road, U.S. 49 to 34th Ave.

Widen to 4-lane divided

Long Beach

Pineville Road, Beatline to Alexander Road

Sidewalk

Jackson County

St. Martin North Elementary, Lemoyne Blvd. to school

Sidewalk

Mississippi Department of Transportation

