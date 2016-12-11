Finally, Popp’s Ferry Extension has start date for construction

The start of construction is in sight for the Popp’s Ferry Extension in Biloxi that’s been discussed for 20 years.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation this week released its 385-page Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan that details major projects in South Mississippi over the next four years.
The first phase of work on the Popp’s Ferry Extension is scheduled for fiscal year 2018, which runs from July 2017 through June 2018.
MDOT puts the project cost at $14.9 million for the three-quarter-mile road that will link Popp’s Ferry Road, which now stops at Pass Road, to U.S. 90 and the beach. Some of that cost is for acquisition of homes in the path of the roadway.
It will open a new corridor for possible development and ease traffic during events at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
“The Popp’s Ferry Extension is not an MDOT project, per se,” said MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry, but part of the federal money will come through MDOT from Gulf Regional Planning.
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said construction of the road is expected to take 14 to 18 months.
At the other end of Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville, work also is scheduled to start in fiscal year 2018 on the realignment of the road from Belle Street to Galleria Parkway/D’Iberville Boulevard. This work would make traffic smoother near the proposed Galleria shopping center.
Scheduled for construction next year is widening Hospital Road from U.S. 90 to Old Mobile Highway, along with widening Airport Road in Gulfport.
Castleberry said these are important projects to allow better flow of traffic through the South Mississippi corridor.
MDOT updates its Transportation Plan every two years.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Mississippi Gulf Coast Transportation Improvements 2017-20
Location
Project
Scope of work
Fiscal Year 2017 (July 2016-June 2017)
Diamondhead
I-10 interchange on/off ramps
Lighting
Bay-Waveland School
Pine Street, Blue Meadow to Athletic Drive
Sidewalk
Gulfport
Airport Road, East end of 4-lane to Washington Ave.
Widen, intersection improvements
Gulfport
Seaway Road, MS 605 to Three Rivers Road
Multi-use pathway
Biloxi
Popp’s Ferry Bridge
Replace submarine cable
Pascagoula
Hospital Road, U.S. 90 to Old Mobile Highway
Widen
Jackson County
Lemonye Blvd., McCann Road
New signal
Fiscal Year 2018
Diamondhead
Golf Club Drive, Diamondhead Drive East
Roundabout
Biloxi
Popp’s Ferry extension Phase I, Pass Road to Coliseum
New road
D’Iberville
Popp’s Ferry Road, Belle Street to Galleria Parkway
Realignment, new road
Gautier
Martin Bluff Road, Gautier-Vancleave to Frontage Road
Intersection improvements
Fiscal Year 2019
Waveland
Waveland Avenue, U.S. 90 to CSX Railroad
Sidewalk
Waveland
Nicholson Avenue, U.S. 90 to S. Beach Blvd.
Overlay, widen
Pass Christian
North Street, high school to Pass Estates
Sidewalk
Gulfport
Landon Road, U.S. 49 to 34th Ave.
Widen to 4-lane divided
Gautier
Martin Bluff Road, Gautier-Vancleave to Frontage Road
Intersection improvements
Jackson County
MS 609, Old Fort Bayou Road
Intersection improvements
Fiscal Year 2020
Bay St. Louis
Old Spanish Trail, Main Street to Waveland
Lighting
Gulfport
Landon Road, U.S. 49 to 34th Ave.
Widen to 4-lane divided
Long Beach
Pineville Road, Beatline to Alexander Road
Sidewalk
Jackson County
St. Martin North Elementary, Lemoyne Blvd. to school
Sidewalk
Mississippi Department of Transportation
