This preteen is probably faster than you

It was chilly Saturday morning, with temperatures along the Coast dipping below 40 degrees. It was an almost perfect morning for sleeping in or sitting around the fireplace, sipping hot cocoa and watching Christmas movies.
But while many were still sleeping, 12-year-old Daxx Dodson of Gulfport was out winning — winning at running.
Daxx was the winner of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kids Marathon on Saturday at Point Cadet Plaza. The race, which was 1.2 miles, was part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, which starts Sunday in Pass Christian. Daxx finished the course in just under eight minutes.
“I’ve won some races before,” Daxx said after he crossed the finish line at Point Cadet as Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” blared over the PA system.
However, he said he was not going to participate in Sunday’s big race.
“I’m not going to run the marathon,” he said. “Not yet.”
The great race
The 26.2-mile marathon starts at 7 a.m. The eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 are the race course, so expect delays or take alternate routes if you plan on traveling along the beach. A half-marathon of 13.1 miles starts at 7 a.m. in Jones Park in Gulfport.
Both races will end at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Race organizers say the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 will be closed from Henderson Point in Pass Christian to White Street in Biloxi starting at 7 a.m. for at least one hour. Eastbound lanes will be closed at various times throughout the day until 2:15 p.m., depending on where the back runners of the race are located. The course will be closed at 2:15 p.m. and no medals will be awarded after that point.
More information on the marathon can be found at MississippiGulfCoastMarathon.com.
