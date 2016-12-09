Holiday Helpers for South Mississippi

Bay St. Louis
Christmas meal
The King’s Kitchen, 2005 Longfellow Road. Free Christmas meal. The kitchen serves a free meal every Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. to the homeless and unfortunate.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 23
Biloxi
Toys for Tots Drive
Magaritaville Resort Biloxi, 195 Beach Blvd. Hosting a drive until Dec. 15. Anyone who donates $10 or more for toys to Toys for Tots box in the redemption center on the second floor will receive $10 on their Escape Family Entertainment Card. Details: 228-271-6377.
Through Dec. 15
Gulfport
Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy program
The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy program is a successful collaboration between public safety agencies and generous donors of time, money and goods.
To order a meal for any needy person, please contact one of the sponsoring agencies: Biloxi Police Department (228) 385-3033, D’Iberville Police Department (228) 396-4252, Gulfport Police Department (228) 868-5703, Gulfport Fire Department (228) 868-5950, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (228) 896-0606, Long Beach Police Department (228) 865-1981 and Pass Christian Police Department (228) 452-3302.
To make a donation and help to make this a happy holiday for those who may be less fortunate, contact: Lt. Mike Shaw, Gulfport Police Department, (228) 868-5703. You can also mail to Gulf Coast Law Enforcement Feed the Needy, Attn: Lt. Mike Shaw, 2220 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501.
Volunteers wishing to help package and deliver meals should go to Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport at 8 a.m. on Christmas. Deliveries will begin at 9 a.m. The deadline for ordering a meal is Dec. 19.
First United Gospel Assembly
First United Gospel Assembly, 2000 28th St., Gulfport, will be having a toys and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon. For details, call 228-669-0054.
Long Beach
Helping Hands are Healing Hands Toy Drive
Healing Hands Chiropractic, 19009 Pineville Road, Long Beach. Helping Hands are Healing Hands join Healing Hands Chiropractic, Choice Storage and Half Baked Subs to a little cheer to children spending the holidays in the hospital. Toy Drive for the Child Life Department at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. The toys will be delivered to the Child Life Department on Dec. 20. The donation deadline is Dec.19. Drop-off locations: Healing Hands Chiropractic, 19009 Pineville Road, Long Beach; Choice Storage, 206 E Railroad St., Long Beach; Half Baked Subs, 206 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. For a list of donations that can be accepted or donation ideas, go to www.ochsner.org/services/child-life-services. Details: 228-864-9200.
Gautier
Toys for Tots
American Legion Post 1992. 3824 Old Spanish Trail, Gautier. Collecting unopened or wrapped toys. 540-710-4851.
1- 4 p.m. Dec. 10
