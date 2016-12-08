Attention parents: Local Wal-Marts are getting new shipments of Hatchimals

Good news for parents hunting for one of the hottest toys this Christmas season.
Wal-Mart says five South Mississippi stores will receive new shipments of Hatchimals, starting today and running through Dec. 19.
Customers are encouraged to check with their local store about exactly when they toys will arrive during this time frame. The local shipments are part of larger national shipment that numbers in the tens of thousands, according to Walmart.
If you haven’t heard of the Hatchimal, this is what it does: When a child strokes a Hatchimal egg, it starts to hatch into a stuffed bird-like creature. The child’s interaction with the pet trains it to play games and repeat words. Short supplies of the toy have forced some parents to pony up hundreds of dollars for the toys.
The Coast stores with the toys are: Biloxi, 2681 CT Switzer Drive; D’Iberville, 3615 Sangani Blvd.; Gulfport, 9350 Highway 49; Ocean Springs, 3911 Bienville Blvd.; and Picayune, 235 Frontage Road.
The maker of the toy, Canada-based Spin Master, has this message on its Web site: “The consumer response to Hatchimals has been extraordinary, exceeding all expectations.
“This is a special season and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed, nor do we support inflated prices from non-authorized resellers. While additional product will hit retail shelves in December, we anticipate this inventory will also sell out quickly. We have increased production and a whole new batch of Hatchimals will be ready to hatch in early 2017.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
