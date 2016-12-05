Freezing temperatures likely this week, but how long will they last?

Get the coats out. Freezing temperatures are on the way.
The National Weather Service said South Mississippi can expect temperatures in the mid- to upper- 20s Friday and Saturday as an arctic blast of cold air moves in from Canada.
Robert Ricks, a weather service forecaster, said residents should see a moderate freeze.
On Friday morning, Ricks expects low temperatures of 32 degrees in Gulfport and 30 degrees in Pascagoula.
On Saturday morning, the forecast calls for 29 degrees in Pascagoula and as low as the mid-20s in the upper portions of Harrison and Jackson County.
The cold weather won’t stick around long, through.
Sunday’s forecast includes temperatures in the mid-60s.
