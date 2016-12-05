Teens filming zombie flick in Saucier got lost in the woods

Two teens set out for the woods in Saucier on Sunday to capture a few scenes for their homemade zombie movie. When they were located three hours later, they were cold, wet and tired but no worse for wear, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
The teens called for help around 6 p.m., Sullivan said, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Fire Department and D’Iberville Fire Department were dispatched for the search.
The two 16-year-olds and emergency responders were able to use the boys’ cell phone along with the siren and air horn on the fire trucks to pinpoint their location after a little more than an hour of searching, Sullivan said.
The boys were in the woods near the intersection of Mississippi 15 and CC Road, he said.
Responders were dismayed to find the face of one teen covered in blood, Sullivan said, but it turned out to be fake blood for the zombie flick.
“They were no worse for wear other than being cold, tired and scared,” Sullivan said. “They were very grateful for the rescue.”
Sullivan said this had been their second lost person case in two nights.
