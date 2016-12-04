Biloxi teen mauled by pit bull back in hospital

The Biloxi teenager who was sent home Friday after losing a leg in a pit bull attack has been hospitalized again.
Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, had been home less than 24 hours when he developed cellulitis, said his mother, Tiffany Ronsonet. Cellulitis is as a potentially serious bacterial skin infection that can spread rapidly to other parts of the body.
Jaxon, who had been hospitalized 30 days, had his left leg amputated due to an infection from wounds he received Nov. 10, when he was mauled by a pit bull that was staying next door to his home on Shady Lane.
Jaxon’s home health nurse went to the family’s home Saturday and started an IV, Ronsonet said. Within five minutes, his temperature and heart rate shot up, and they called 911.
My poor little son just can’t catch a break, but the good news is that we were able to catch the infection at the onset of his symptoms and start treatment immediately.
Tiffany Ronsonet, mother of Jaxon Ronsonet
He was taken to Merit Health hospital Saturday and was placed in isolation and was not being allowed visitors. His mother said tests were being performed to see if the infection has spread.
“He somehow caught an infection very quickly, and his blood count has dropped too low,” his mother posted on her Facebook page.
“My poor little son just can’t catch a break, but the good news is that we were able to catch the infection at the onset of his symptoms and start treatment immediately,” she said.
“Please continue to keep him in your prayers as he is not only sick but feeling very depressed that he’s back in the hospital less than 24 hours after his homecoming.”
New GoFundMe account set up
A new GoFundMe account has been set up.
A different account had collected $8,000.31, but Ronsonet and her sons received only 31 cents.
On Thursday, the night before Jaxon was to be released from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, Ronsonet realized $8,000 was missing from the account. She told the Sun Herald and Biloxi police that her estranged husband had drained the GoFundMe account and disappeared in the car they’d bought to use for transportation while Jaxon was hospitalized.
Ronsonet said her estranged husband will not have access to the new account.
“He definitely no longer has access,” she told the Sun Herald on Sunday. She said his name is not on the new fund-raising account and banking information has been changed.
Biloxi police have said her estranged husband will face no charges. His name was on the first GoFundMe account.
How the attack occurred
A neighbor, who was keeping her son’s pit bull, Cleo, has said she had let the dog outside and warned the boys to get back. Cleo bit Bentley in the behind and the foot, and Jaxon hoisted his younger brother on top of a garbage can and kicked at the dog when Cleo attacked him and latched on to his left leg.
The neighbor struck at the dog, first with a rake, then with a shovel, and a different neighbor took over the shovel while the homeowner gave Cleo some food, hoping to distract the dog.
One of the dog’s teeth broke off in Jaxon’s leg bone, which is believed to be the source of infection that required his leg be amputated below his knee.
Jaxon was still having nightmares after his leg was removed. In his sleep, he’d say, “Don’t hit the dog with the shovel again.” He told his mother the dog clamped down on his leg even tighter every time the neighbor hit the dog with the sharp end of a shovel.
The dog was put to sleep and later tested negative for rabies.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments