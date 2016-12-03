Local

December 3, 2016 10:29 AM

Love Christmas parades? Today is your lucky day

By Jeff Clark

It’s the first Saturday in December and these are the events you will not want to miss.

12th annual Biloxi Christmas in The City

Rue Magnolia and Water Street (downtown Biloxi)

10-4 p.m.

17th annual Christmas by The River

Moss Point Recreation Center at 4400 Denny St. in Moss Point

10 a.m.

31st annual Christmas on The Water Boat Parade

Mississippi Sound in Biloxi

6 p.m.

5th annual Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival

Depot District in Bay St. Louis

12-5 p.m.

Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade

Downtown Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.

Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Parade

D'Iberville Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. in D'Iberville

12-5:30 p.m.

Ongoing events

Second annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival

Jones Park in Gulfport. $5 per person

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Escape Krampus

Scarlet Pearl Casino. $25 with free T-shirt

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Annual Snowflakes in the Bay

Downtown Bay St. Louis

Starts at sunset

