Love Christmas parades? Today is your lucky day

It’s the first Saturday in December and these are the events you will not want to miss.
12th annual Biloxi Christmas in The City
Rue Magnolia and Water Street (downtown Biloxi)
10-4 p.m.
17th annual Christmas by The River
Moss Point Recreation Center at 4400 Denny St. in Moss Point
10 a.m.
31st annual Christmas on The Water Boat Parade
Mississippi Sound in Biloxi
6 p.m.
5th annual Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival
Depot District in Bay St. Louis
12-5 p.m.
Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade
Downtown Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.
Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Parade
D'Iberville Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. in D'Iberville
12-5:30 p.m.
Ongoing events
Second annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival
Jones Park in Gulfport. $5 per person
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Escape Krampus
Scarlet Pearl Casino. $25 with free T-shirt
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Annual Snowflakes in the Bay
Downtown Bay St. Louis
Starts at sunset
