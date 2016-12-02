Why a Biloxi man has been ringing a Salvation Army bell since Monday

Jamie Richardson is tired.
The 42-year-old Biloxi resident has been up since midnight Monday.
And he isn’t going to get much sleep until sometime Sunday.
It’s all part of the drill when you are trying to set an endurance record — the most consecutive hours ringing a Salvation Army bell. The record stands at 150 hours. Richardson wants to top that mark, while also bringing awareness to the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.
He’ll tie the record at 6 a.m. Sunday.
“I may just get 151 and leave,” he said Friday outside the Wal-Mart on C.T. Switzer Road in Biloxi. “I may go for 153. We’ll see.”
He gets a 5-minute break per hour, but for the most part Richardson has been awake since starting the effort. “Nights are little tough because there’s not a lot of people to talk to,” he said. “You can kind of go in and out. In the daytime, I’m wide awake because the sun comes out.”
A celebration is planned Sunday with cake and coffee.
Richardson said his kettle is bringing in about $400 to $500 a day, and the Salvation Army that serves Harrison and Hancock counties has a goal of bringing in $250,000 this season.
The Salvation Army uses money raised in the campaign to serve more than 25 million people annually in more than 5,000 communities nationwide. The Red Kettle campaign ends Dec. 24.
