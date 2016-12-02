Plan your weekend around these Christmas events

Christmas is in full swing on the Coast. Here are the Christmas events happening Dec. 2-4 that will make your days merry and bright.
Friday
30th Annual Children’s Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Town Green
Downtown Biloxi (Howard Ave to the Town Green)
6-8 p.m.
31st Annual Christmas in The Pass
Downtown Pass Christian
5-9 p.m. Friday
1 p.m. Saturday
“A Christmas Carol”
Kroc Center in Biloxi
7 p.m. Friday
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday
Downtown for the Holiday
Downtown Pascagoula
5-9 p.m.
Stroll Beauvior for Christmas
Beauvior
$12.50 admission
Waveland Festival of Lights
Waveland City Hall at 301 Coleman Avenue in Waveland
Starts at dusk
Saturday
12th Annual Biloxi Christmas in The City
Rue Magnolia and Water Street (Downtown Biloxi)
10-4 p.m.
17th Annual Christmas by The River
Moss Point Recreation Center at 4400 Denny St. in Moss Point
10 a.m.
31st Annual Christmas on The Water Boat Parade
Mississippi Sound in Biloxi
6 p.m.
5th Annual Snowflakes and Sugarplum Festival
Depot District in Bay St. Louis
12-5 p.m.
Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade
Downtown Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.
Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Parade
D'Iberville Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. in D'Iberville
12-5:30 p.m.
Ongoing events
Second Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
$5 per person
Escape Krampus
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
$25 with free t-shirt
Annual Snowflakes in the Bay
Downtown Bay St. Louis
Starts at sunset
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
