December 2, 2016 11:39 AM

Plan your weekend around these Christmas events

By Jeff Clark

Christmas is in full swing on the Coast. Here are the Christmas events happening Dec. 2-4 that will make your days merry and bright.

Friday

30th Annual Children’s Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Town Green

Downtown Biloxi (Howard Ave to the Town Green)

6-8 p.m.

31st Annual Christmas in The Pass

Downtown Pass Christian

5-9 p.m. Friday

1 p.m. Saturday

“A Christmas Carol”

Kroc Center in Biloxi

7 p.m. Friday

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Downtown for the Holiday

Downtown Pascagoula

5-9 p.m.

Stroll Beauvior for Christmas

Beauvior

$12.50 admission

Waveland Festival of Lights

Waveland City Hall at 301 Coleman Avenue in Waveland

Starts at dusk

Saturday

12th Annual Biloxi Christmas in The City

Rue Magnolia and Water Street (Downtown Biloxi)

10-4 p.m.

17th Annual Christmas by The River

Moss Point Recreation Center at 4400 Denny St. in Moss Point

10 a.m.

31st Annual Christmas on The Water Boat Parade

Mississippi Sound in Biloxi

6 p.m.

5th Annual Snowflakes and Sugarplum Festival

Depot District in Bay St. Louis

12-5 p.m.

Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade

Downtown Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.

Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Parade

D'Iberville Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. in D'Iberville

12-5:30 p.m.

Ongoing events

Second Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival

Jones Park in Gulfport

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$5 per person

Escape Krampus

Scarlet Pearl Casino

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

$25 with free t-shirt

Annual Snowflakes in the Bay

Downtown Bay St. Louis

Starts at sunset

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

