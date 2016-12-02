Does Mississippi have some of the nation’s top drivers?

To the astonishment of most anyone on the Coast who regularly drives Interstate 10, a new study says Mississippi has some of the best drivers in the nation.
QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison marketplace, released a study this week that says Rhode Island, Florida and Mississippi, in that order, have the county’s highest-ranked drivers.
“Mississippi ... you’re home to the third-best drivers in the US,” the report said. “According to our data, your drivers are getting into fewer accidents—and getting fewer citations, DUIs, or speeding tickets—than more than 90 percent of America. This is good news for a state that’s used to coming in near the bottom.”
Johnny Poulos, public affairs director for the state Highway Patrol, finds the study results hard to believe.
He cited a Time.com report from this summer that said Florida and Mississippi have the nation’s worst drivers. And he notes that insurance rates here are on the rise because of the state’s accident-prone drivers.
He said both accident and fatality rates are up in the Magnolia State.
Poulos said one factor QuoteWizard took into consideration is citations. And while they are down, Poulos said that’s because of a lack of manpower at the Highway Patrol. And that’s not a good thing.
