Goo Goo Dolls, Donny and Marie Christmas show top weekend to-do list

Rockers the Goo Goo Dolls will be at the IP Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday. The band released its latest album, “Boxes,” earlier this year, but if you ask them nicely, there’s a really good chance they’ll play “Iris” for you. Tickets start at $65 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. Country rockers Lonestar will be at the IP at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.
Donny and Marie, yes, of the Osmond family, will bring their holiday show to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday. Ticket information can be found here.
Do a little dance and get down tonight when KC and The Sunshine Band rolls into the Hard Rock Live Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Friday
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Young children need to have supervision so we prefer one adult per two children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3
Saturday
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, P.O. Box 1467, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under free). At 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come aboard and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore while we search for Atlantic bottlenose dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service. Through Dec. 31. Details: 866-466-7386 or msshipisland.com.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4
19th annual Home Show
Nettles Pottery, 22291 Bells Ferry Road, Pass Christian. Come tour the studios and see the processes of making pottery. Nettles Pottery has the largest kilns in the state. Items available for sale. Details: 228-452-3511. www.nettlespottery.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4
‘A Cyber Affair’ book signing
Barnes & Noble, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport. Meet author Lonz Cook and help celebrate the release of “A Cyber Affair.” What Tiffany doesn’t know about online dating she learns by living the thrills of navigating profiles and meeting men on the internet. She finds the one who keeps her head in the clouds until they meet in person. 228-832-8906.
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tolerable Tenors
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. An evening of classical performances by Tolerable Tenors Cliff Thompson and Richard Sawyer. Special guest appearances by The Sizzlin Sopranos — Kate Sawyer and Jacqueline Coale. Cost: Members:$15/ nonmembers: $20. 228-818-2878.
7:30 p.m.
Metal Jewelry Making
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. This beginner metal class will cover the fundamental steps of constructing small jewelry pieces in copper. Instruction by Dana Finimore will include hands-on studio demonstrations, individual attention and group discussions. All materials and supplies provided. Cost: $225 members; $250 nonmembers. Details: 228-872-3164.
9 a.m.
Battle on Buffett Beach
Buffett Beach, Beach Boulevard, Pascagoula. Battle on Buffett Beach is a 5K obstacle race in the sand. There will be at least 13 obstacles. There will be a youth obstacle course for ages 8-13 years and the main race course is available for racers 14 and older. There will be an elite race division, individual and team registration available. 228-938-2562.
9 a.m.
