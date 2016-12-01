These Dec. 1 Coast Christmas events will brighten your holidays

The long-awaited month of December is finally here. And with it comes several Christmas-themed events across the Coast.
Here are the things that are happening Thursday, Dec. 1 that you will not want to miss. Even the Grinch and Scrooge will find some joy in these holiday activities.
A Christmas Carol
7 p.m.
Christmas in the Park
Pascagoula Beach Park at 600 City Park St. in Pascagoula
5:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs Tree Lighting Event
Marshal Park in Ocean Springs
6 p.m.
Second Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
$5 per person
Disney on Ice presents Dream Big
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
7 p.m.
Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.
Escape Krampus
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
$25 with free t-shirt
Lighting of the Biloxi Lighthouse
Highway 90 and Porter Avenue in Biloxi
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Annual Snowflakes in the Bay
Downtown Bay St. Louis
Starts at sunset
