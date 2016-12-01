Local

December 1, 2016 11:22 AM

These Dec. 1 Coast Christmas events will brighten your holidays

By Jeff Clark

The long-awaited month of December is finally here. And with it comes several Christmas-themed events across the Coast.

Here are the things that are happening Thursday, Dec. 1 that you will not want to miss. Even the Grinch and Scrooge will find some joy in these holiday activities.

A Christmas Carol

Kroc Center in Biloxi

7 p.m.

Christmas in the Park

Pascagoula Beach Park at 600 City Park St. in Pascagoula

5:30 p.m.

Ocean Springs Tree Lighting Event

Marshal Park in Ocean Springs

6 p.m.

Second Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Festival

Jones Park in Gulfport

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$5 per person

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7 p.m.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

Escape Krampus

Scarlet Pearl Casino

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

$25 with free t-shirt

Lighting of the Biloxi Lighthouse

Highway 90 and Porter Avenue in Biloxi

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Annual Snowflakes in the Bay

Downtown Bay St. Louis

Starts at sunset

