Cheesy tots are back at Burger King. And they’re popular.

Cheesy tots are back at Burger King, making this holiday season merry for some South Mississippi eaters.
Burger King announced this week that the potato and cheese combination snack would reappear on its menu after getting several requests via social media.
This isn’t an internet hoax. #CheesyTotsAreBack pic.twitter.com/TMf0N9Bqxs— Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 30, 2016
“Fans have been craving the return of cheesy tots for some time now,” said Alex Macedo, president, North America, for Burger King. “So we wanted to give loyalists a holiday surprise ... Now they’ll be able to warm up to these cozy cheese and potato bites this holiday season.”
A manager at a Burger King in Biloxi said they’ve been selling the tots for about two weeks and they are proving popular with customers. They are available for a limited time on the lunch and dinner menus. Business Insider says the tots were discontinued in 2009 and returned briefly in 2013.
Burger King is running commercials about the return of cheesy tots that star actors from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”
The comeback you’ve been waiting for is here: Cheesy Tots. #CheesyTotsAreBack pic.twitter.com/29gaEv0e1o— Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 29, 2016
