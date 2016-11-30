The latest on Gatlinburg wildfires and how you can help

After more than 24 hours of fighting deadly flames in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the nearby tourist meccas of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, the area is smoldering as rain moves in Wednesday to help extinguish the blazes.
The AP reports that four people are dead from the fire, dozens were injured and more than 150 buildings were destroyed.
Among the businesses destroyed were the Alamo Steakhouse and Cupid’s Chapel of Love. Dollywood, the popular amusement park owned by Dolly Parton, escaped any major damage according to reports. About 14,000 people were evacuated from the area.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted prayers for the area and the victims of the fire.
My thoughts and prayers are with the great people of Tennessee during these terrible wildfires. Stay safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016
If you would like to help the victims of the fire, contact the American Red Cross (1-800-Red Cross) or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments