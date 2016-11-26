Missing woman last seen near Biloxi casino

Biloxi police are looking for a woman missing since she was last seen on Casino Row on Wednesday.
The police said the missing woman, Rebekah Dawn Gagnon,32, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet tall and weighs about 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange Denver Bronco’s shirt and blue capri style pants. Gagnon is not from the area and is believed to have no associates in the area. She was last seen near Harrah’s Gulf Coast casino in the 200 block of Beach Boulevard.
Anyone who has information about Gagnon should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. They can also contact the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
