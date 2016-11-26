Juvenile arrested in attempted armed robbery at Pass Wal-Mart

Police arrested a juvenile Saturday in connection with an attempted armed robbery in a Wal-Mart parking lot.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. when a woman was loading bags into her vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on U.S. 90. A male wearing a hoodie and a mask approached her and demanded money, Chief Tim Hendrix said.
When the woman refused, the suspect reached into his pocket as if he had a gun, but another customer witnessed what was occurring and scared the suspect away, Hendrix said.
The witness, who was armed, chased the suspect into nearby woods but fell, accidentally discharging his own firearm. No one was injured, Hendrix said.
About an hour later, authorities located and arrested a juvenile male they believe to be the suspect, Hendrix said.
