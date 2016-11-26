‘American Pickers’ wants to film in Mississippi

Are you a collector of old stuff? Antiques, even?
There are two guys who might want to take some of it off your hands.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of The History Channel’s reality show “American Pickers” are looking to visit Mississippi this winter, and they want to find people with interesting stories and interesting collections.
The two are looking for what they call “rusty gold” — or hidden treasure — that might not look like it at first glance.
The show’s producers are looking for anyone with a large private collection of antiques.
If you know anyone, send your name, phone number, location, description of the collection and photos to americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
The History Channel producers were last on the Mississippi Coast when they filmed at the Gautier Antiques Fair in 2012 for the spin-off show “Picked Off.”
