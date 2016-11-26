Here’s where you can buy a Christmas tree in South Mississippi

Thanksgiving is over so it’s time to start thinking about picking out a Christmas tree.
Lots of places have pre-cut trees, but if you want to choose your own, check out one of these tree farms in South Mississippi.
- Gartman’s Tree Farm, 21030 Scarborough Road, Saucier, 228-831-2532, open Friday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thomleys Christmas Tree Farm and Gift Shop, 50 Hegwood Road, Hattiesburg, 601-264-2743, open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1-5:30 p.m.
- Holly Berry Hills Tree Farm, 13493 Martha Redmond Road, Saucier, 228-669-0425, open Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m.
- A&W Christmas Tree Farm, 13001 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point, 251-751-2596, call for hours
- Children’s Christmas Tree Forest, 177 Wind-N-Oaks Road, Carriere, 985-788-6473, call for hours
Are you farther north? Here’s a list of tree farms statewide from the Southern Christmas Tree Association.
Did we miss your favorite tree farm? Let us know at mynews@sunherald.com.
