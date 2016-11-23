How to avoid the flu this year

It can be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, it can be the worst — at least in terms of contracting influenza. And for some, the flu can even be deadly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity remained low in the U.S. But the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health are recommending the current flu vaccination.
Who should get the flu shot? It’s pretty simple — both agencies recommend that everyone six months old and older get a flu shot. There are a few exceptions, though. Flu shots are not recommended for those who have a severe allergy to eggs, have had a severe reaction to previous flu shots or those who have had Guillain-Barré syndrome within six weeks of their last flu shot.
And children four and under and adults 50 and older are considered at high risk for the flu, so there is an emphasis ion the recommendation of flu shots for these age groups.
Flu shots are available almost everywhere — local health departments have them for people who need them and do not have insurance.
Health departments on the Coast include:
Harrison County
1102 45th Ave. in Gulfport
761 Esters Blvd. in Biloxi
Hancock County
856 US-90 in Bay St Louis
Jackson County
4600 Vega St. in Pascagoula
6912 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs
Flu shots are also available at pharmacies around the Coast including Walgreen’s, Wal-Mart Pharmacy and CVS.
