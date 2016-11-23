Local

November 23, 2016 12:21 PM

How to avoid the flu this year

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

It can be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, it can be the worst — at least in terms of contracting influenza. And for some, the flu can even be deadly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity remained low in the U.S. But the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health are recommending the current flu vaccination.

Who should get the flu shot? It’s pretty simple — both agencies recommend that everyone six months old and older get a flu shot. There are a few exceptions, though. Flu shots are not recommended for those who have a severe allergy to eggs, have had a severe reaction to previous flu shots or those who have had Guillain-Barré syndrome within six weeks of their last flu shot.

And children four and under and adults 50 and older are considered at high risk for the flu, so there is an emphasis ion the recommendation of flu shots for these age groups.

Flu shots are available almost everywhere — local health departments have them for people who need them and do not have insurance.

Health departments on the Coast include:

Harrison County

1102 45th Ave. in Gulfport

228- 863-1036

761 Esters Blvd. in Biloxi

228-435-3641

Hancock County

856 US-90 in Bay St Louis

228-467-4510

Jackson County

4600 Vega St. in Pascagoula

228-762-1117

6912 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs

228-872-4861

Flu shots are also available at pharmacies around the Coast including Walgreen’s, Wal-Mart Pharmacy and CVS.

