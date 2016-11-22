Local

November 22, 2016 7:35 PM

Police sergeant says roadway clear in Biloxi

By Justin Mitchell

BILOXI

Drivers heading west on Interstate 10 toward Gulfport Tuesday night may have seen traffic delayed for about 45 minutes.

A tow truck was loading a vehicle onto its bed about 7:15 p.m Tuesday in the left lane of I-10 west, just east of the Cowan Road exit.

Biloxi police had blocked westbound lanes of traffic for about fifteen minutes but opened one lane as the vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck.

Biloxi police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said the interstate is clear in Biloxi, but police were responding to wreck on I-10 in D’Iberville.

