Police sergeant says roadway clear in Biloxi

Drivers heading west on Interstate 10 toward Gulfport Tuesday night may have seen traffic delayed for about 45 minutes.
A tow truck was loading a vehicle onto its bed about 7:15 p.m Tuesday in the left lane of I-10 west, just east of the Cowan Road exit.
Biloxi police had blocked westbound lanes of traffic for about fifteen minutes but opened one lane as the vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck.
Biloxi police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said the interstate is clear in Biloxi, but police were responding to wreck on I-10 in D’Iberville.
