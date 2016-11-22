Cowboys will bring the bull to the Coast with upcoming rodeos

Rodeo fans in South Mississippi will have two opportunities to see the action in the dirt.
The Professional Bull Riders returns to the Coast Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
The Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will feature some of the world’s best bull riders, with “high-energy lighting, sound and special effects.”
Fabiano Vieria of Brazil leads the Velocity tour with a pot for more than $8,000.
Tickets for PBR start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
In January, cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a prize of $250,000 when the Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo Finals hit the Coliseum for three nights, Jan. 20-22. The finals will showcase bareback bronc riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, ladies’ barrel racing, team roping and bull riding.
Audience members will have a chance to grab a $100 poker chip off the horn of an angry bull in the popular event “Money the Hard Way.”
Tickets start at $18 and more information can be found here.
Comments