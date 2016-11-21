Things to do this week

1:39 Poplarville football takes mannequin challenge Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

0:51 Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs

1:43 Destroyer John Finn (DDG 113) Successfully Completes Acceptance Trial

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument