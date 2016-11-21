Things to do this week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Harry Potter Trivia event
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Designed for students ages 10 and older. Dust off your spell books and join others in awarding the House Cup during Harry Potter Trivia. Test your knowledge about the Wizarding World. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pascagoula Library. Details: 769-3060.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
New Book Club at Gautier Library
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Adults are invited to a monthly book club gathering to read and discuss a favorite book or series. All genres are welcome. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. This group is intended for ages 17 and older. Details: 228-497-4531.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Bay Book Club
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. The book selection is “Atonement” by Ian McEwan, an award-winning novel. Call Megan Fleming at 228-671-9013 or 228-467-5282.
5:15 p.m.-7 p.m.
Messiah Chorus Rehearsal
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus rehearsals for fall season. Chorus rehearsals are in the Music Building. New singers are welcome and no audition is required to join. Details: 228-324-9292 or ed.cake@yahoo.com.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Holiday Kids Workshop
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Holiday Kids Workshop is available for busy parents who are shopping for the holidays to drop off the kids for a day of painting, drawing, and creating. Students can make gifts for family and friends, design their own greeting cards, wrapping paper and more! Cost: $60 member, $70 nonmembers. $70; Two-day cost: $100 members, $125 nonmembers . Details: 228-872-3164.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials are included in the class cost. Please sign up for each class individually. E-mail education@georgeohr.org with specific questions. Class size is limited to 12 students per session. 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Family Afternoon Matinee
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. The movie is all about when Dory suddenly remembers that she just might have a family who is looking for her. Dory and her friends then go on a life-changing quest to find them. The movie promises to be overflowing with unforgettable characters and dazzling animation. Rated PG. Everyone is welcome to attend. Details: 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Art Exhibit Reception
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Please join us and take some time to hear from Bruce Seabolt himself and enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres. Admission is free. All art pieces are available for purchase. Details: 228-435-6320 or maritimemuseum.org.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘America Divided — The Class Divide’ screening
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Jesse Williams journeys to the Gulf Coast town of St. Petersburg, Fla., once known for its beaches and pleasant weather, but now notorious for being the unlikely epicenter of the student achievement gap and school-to- prison pipeline. Williams investigates how resegregation has led to a massive educational and criminal justice divide for the students and witnesses the community’s efforts to confront the school system and heal the divide.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
First Responders Breakfast
Cedar Lake Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. All Harrison County First Responders are invited to a full breakfast. To-go plates are available for those on duty. We are preparing breakfast for 200. Details: 228-380-1513 or 228-392-9585.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool group
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Homeshcool Club on Wednesdays for young students. For program schedules or other information, visit the library website at www.jgrls.org.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Thanksgiving Book Bingo
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A special Thanksgiving bingo storytime offered to children pre-K to elementary age. Details: 228 452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Princess Movies
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Movies will be shown in the library meeting room. Movies will focus on princess stories where the princesses are clever, willful, brave and funny. Crafts and games available for patrons ages 5-11. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Films are rated PG or PG-13. Snacks will be provided by the Vancleave Friends of the Library. Details: 228-826-5857.
4 p.m.
King of the Hill Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. See time trials and elimination rounds every Wednesday night. Cost: $8; $5 children younger than 10. Details: 228-863-4408.
6 p.m.
Western and Ballroom Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Instructions for the country-western swing class will begin at 6 pm and cover dips, swings, etc. during its eight-week Wednesday-night course. Ballroom dance course will start and cover waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba, merengue & cha cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all levels. Learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. New and returning students welcome. Details: georgeohr.org or 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Light up Purple with Lexie and Friends
Things I Like & More, 15159 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. 10-year old Saucier girl wants everyone to join her for a fun day at Things I like and more for pancreatic cancer awareness and to light it up purple. Details: 228-297-3538.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mudslingers: Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit toward that class purchase. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Knitting in the Round Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Supplies will be needed. Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host advanced classes for the established knitter. Learn the fundamentals and become empowered to “knit in the round” a pair of socks with size 4 double pointed needles. Prerequisites are a mastery of knit, purl, casting on and off, and decrease and increase. Supplies needed are; Size 4 Double Pointed needles (5), 400 yards of sports weight sock yarn, yarn needle, and stitch markers. Registration is required. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free Friday Nights is a great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. Details: 228-897-6039.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert Roberto Penefiel returns to teach Bachata dance steps from eastern Cuba. Six classes cost $80.
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Young children need to have supervision so we prefer one adult per two children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25-26
Saturday
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, P.O. Box 1467, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under free). During the fall on Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport at 1 p.m. for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come on board and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore while we search for Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service available. Through Dec. 31. Details: 866-466-7386 or msshipisland.com.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27
Holiday Studio at the Ohr
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10 per project. In celebration of our beautiful Gulf Coast, this Saturday we’ll make small sculptural clay turtles and fish. All clay, glazes, and firing are included in the class fee. Finished work must be picked up in two weeks, or we can ship to you for a small fee. Class Limit: 20 students per session 228-374-5547.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Epilepsy Awareness Walk
Harrison Central High, 15600 School Road, Gulfport. The Lance Michael Carter Foundation Presents. All proceeds go towards the LMCF HCHS Music Scholarship. Details: 228-365-1466.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
ShyAnne Social Club Reunion
The Dock, Seaway Road, Gulfport. The ShyAnne Social Club was a popular Coast entertainment club in the 1970s and 1980s. The reunion is for customers and fans of the club and will feature Magnolia Bayou and other special guests.
6 p.m.
Sunday
Asgard Toy Run
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. Accepting newly unwrapped toys or a $10 donations. Collected toys will be distributed to needy families. The 32nd annual motorcycle ride to deliver the toys stops at Home Depot on Cedar Lake Road, the Knights of Columbus on Water Street and the Harley Shop where a party will take place. More than 650 motorcycles are expected to participate. Details: 228-863-4408.
10 a.m.
Comments