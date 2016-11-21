What’s closed, what’s open, what’s delayed for Thanksgiving week

Garbage collection
Waste Pro Jackson County will run a day behind.
Waste Pro Harrison County: If your service day is Thursday, it will be skipped and will resume on your next service day. Recycle and bulk pickup for Harrison County will run one day behind.
Team Waste: Residents who usually get Thursday pickup will get Friday pickup. Residents who usually get Friday pickup will get Saturday pickup.
Government offices
Closed Thursday and Friday : Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Diamondhead, D’Iberville, Gautier, Gulfport, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jackson County, Long Beach, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Stone County, Waveland and Wiggins, and U.S. District Court.
Libraries
Closed from noon Wednesday through Sunday: Long Beach Library.
Closed Thursday through Sunday : Jackson-George and Harrison County library systems.
Closed Thursday and Friday: Hancock County Library System.
Transportation
Coast Transit Authority: All fixed-route service will operate on a Sunday time schedule Thursday. Normal service will resume Friday. The CTA office will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
Utilities
Closed Thursday and Friday: Coast Electric Power Association, Gautier Utility District, Mississippi Power Co. and West Jackson County Utilities.
Other
Hancock, Harrison and Jackson county health departments, Sun Herald business offices closed Thursday and Friday.
Comments