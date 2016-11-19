Authorities: Campfire led to fire at ‘Coca-Cola plantation’ in Bay

Firefighters were called to put out a fire in the woods next to the property locally known as the Coca-Cola plantation early Saturday evening. The fire is the third on or near the property in the last three years.
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian “Hootie” Adam said it appears the fire spread from a campfire. Adam said the area is popular with campers, who often set up tents in the area.
“We had some people out there camping,” Adam said. “Looks like the campfire got out of control. The winds got out of control and it caught the big field and woods there on fire.”
He said firefighters got the call about 2 p.m. It took them about four hours to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading, he said.
“It’s still real hazy and smoky out here,” and Waveland Mayor Mike Smith, who had been Waveland’s fire chief before he became mayor, said after looking out a window.
The Coca-Cola plantation is near the Jourdan River. It’s a large, privately owned property next to a large field and wooded area.
Saturday’s fire marks the third on or near the property since 2014.
Two years ago, a fire destroyed the property’s guest house.
One year and one day ago, another vacant structure went up in flames.
“There’s been a dry, dry wind,” Smith said. “These are pretty good conditions for fires. They spread pretty rapidly.”
The Bay St. Louis and Clermont Harbor fire departments and the forestry commission responded to the blaze.
Justin Vicory
