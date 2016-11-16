Who’s in, who’s out at AMR in South Mississippi

AMR, which provides ambulance service in Harrison and Hancock counties, is shaking up its local management team.
“Greg Doyle, our South Mississippi operations manager, will be leaving the company next week,” said AMR spokesman Tom Milton in an email. “Greg will continue to serve AMR in a consulting and advisory capacity for the next six months.”
Milton didn’t say why Doyle was leaving other than he “is leaving on good terms and is eligible to come back and work for the company in a different role.”
An anonymous email to the Sun Herald and other news outlets contained a photograph sent to AMR employees on the Coast from Chris Cirillo, regional director of operations.
“Greg will be taking some time to spend with his family and will be refocusing on other aspects of his career,” the letter said. It went on to praise Doyle’s nearly three decades with AMR.
“His work in the community has, without question, helped save lives and also has improved the quality of life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast following some of our area’s most difficult times,” the letter said.
Cirillo, AMR’s regional director of operations will assume Doyle’s duties during the short interim period. Cirillo, who is based in South Mississippi, has worked on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 20 years. Cirillo’s letter said operations supervisors Don Mock and James Carver will oversee “all aspects of daily operations.”
Milton said AMR could have a new operations manager shortly after Thanksgiving. He said the company will interview local candidates for the job.
The city of Gulfport earlier this year toyed with the idea of splitting from Harrison County on AMR but eventually agreed to stay with the company after the Board of Supervisors extended the AMR contract for three years. City officials had questioned AMR response times, saying the city’s fire department often beat AMR to ambulance calls.
Mayor Billy Hewes wanted to open the contract up to competitive bids. Jackson County renewed its contract with Acadian Ambulance in October after seeking bids.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
Comments