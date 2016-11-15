Biloxi Bay oyster reefs to reopen Wednesday

Two oyster reefs in the Biloxi Bay that closed Nov. 9 because of excessive rainfall will reopen Wednesday.
The reefs officially will reopen at legal sunrise after samples taken by Mississippi Department of Marine Resources showed the reefs could be reopened, according to Melissa Scallan, department spokeswoman.
The reefs, which had been closed for more than 50 years, opened Nov. 1 to oyster tonging.
In addition, the Commission on Marine Resources voted Tuesday to open reefs in the western portion of the Mississippi Sound from Thursday to Tuesday, Nov. 22. Those reefs will be open to tonging and dredging.
