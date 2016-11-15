Bruno Mars, Amy Schumer among acts coming to the Gulf Coast

Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars on Tuesday announced his plans for a world tour in 2017 that will bring him to the Gulf Coast.
The “24K Magic Tour” will begin March 28 in Belgium. It will hit the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Oct. 21. Tickets will be handled by Live Nation. It is not known when tickets for the New Orleans show will go on sale.
Mars is one several acts that have announced upcoming shows in New Orleans.
Comic, actress and author Amy Schumer will be playing the Smoothie King Center on New Years Eve. Ticket information can be found here.
Rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers will be at the Smoothie King Center on Jan. 10.
The New Orleans Advocate reported that Billy Joel will be at the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 10. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Former Police front man Sting announced Monday that he will be at the UNO Arena on Feb. 22.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments