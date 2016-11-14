Survivor Day helps those who have lost someone to suicide

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys Pause

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:28 Driver injured in two-car wreck early Friday morning

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

2:07 Twins draw twice the attention to sister cities

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found