Survivor Day helps those who have lost someone to suicide

If someone close to you has died by suicide, an event Saturday can help you cope and connect with others.
The Mississippi chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold a Survivor Day event from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Highway 49, Gulfport.
Nov. 19 is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, when more than 350 gatherings are held around the world.
At the Gulfport event, lunch will be served. Also, the AFSP Survivor Day documentary, “Life Journeys: Reclaiming Life after Loss,” will be shown.
The AFSP is a national nonprofit organization that works to prevent suicide through research, education and advocacy.
In Mississippi, according to the AFSP, a person dies by suicide an average of every 23 hours. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 15-24 in the state, and the 12th leading cause of death overall in Mississippi.
Register for the Gulfport event at https://afsp.org/survivor_day/gulfport-ms/
Registration is free, but donations are welcome.
