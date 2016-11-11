Alabama family puts sign in yard for sex offender neighbor

TARRANT, Ala. A Birmingham-area couple with six children has erected a large banner in their yard that identifies the man who lives across the street from them as a convicted sex offender.
Al.com reports that Tarrant residents Jessica Lessley and her husband Jeb Lessley put up the sign Wednesday so that it faces the home of 27-year-old Raymond Kyle Martin, who lives with his mother, Tammy McCullers. The banner bears Martin’s photo, his address and notes his 2013 convictions for the second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy of a 15-year-old girl.
McCullers says her son is being unfairly singled out, as there are eight other convicted sex offenders in the neighborhood.
Jessica Lessley filed a harassment charge against Martin last month, accusing him of threatening to burn down her house.
