Three things you need to know about Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day designated to honor the men and women who have served in one of the military branches of the US. It is recognized yearly on Nov. 11.
Here are some other things to know about Memorial Day.
It’s Veterans Day, not Memorial Day
Veterans Day is often confused with Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day is not Veterans Day. It’s not about recognizing the people who have served but it’s a day to remember those who died while serving their country in the armed forces.
If your Papaw was in the Army and he did not die in combat or he did not die while serving his country, then happy Veterans Day, Papaw. We’re grateful for your service.
Nov. 11
Even though the Treaty of Versailles was signed June 28,1918, and officially ended WWI, the actual skirmishing did not end until hour of of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Do you see the pattern?
A change in name
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It was first commemorated by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919. It was made a legal holiday in 1938. In 1954, it became known as Veterans Day.
