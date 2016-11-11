Penn and Teller, Lorrie Morgan and Josh Turner top our weekend to-do list

The 2016 presidential election is behind us. And whether you are celebrating the new Donald Trump presidency or mourning Hillary Clinton’s loss, it’s over. It’s time to be thinking about the fun stuff to do this weekend in South Mississippi. And there’ so much to do. So, stop crying or gloating — or both — and put on your party pants.
Magic duo Penn & Teller make a rare appearance on the Coast with a Friday show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Country superstars Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tills bring the 2016 version of their “Grits and Glamor” tour to the Golden Nugget Casino on Saturday. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.
“Long Black Train” singer Josh Turner returns to Biloxi with a Friday show at the IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $60. Ticket information can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
Friday
Christmas City Gift Show
Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $8 one day, $12 two days. The secret to the success of Christmas City is the variety of gifts, from handcrafted to the most unusual and unique gifts anywhere. Aisles of gift ideas, home decor, jewelry and accessories, scrapbook supplies, handmade heirlooms, fashions for children and adults, framed art, fragrances and more. 228-594-3700.
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13
Ohr pottery day
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on pottery wheels. You can create two pots to keep and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
16th annual Jackson County Veterans Day Program
Veterans Memorial Monument, downtown Moss Point. Honoring all Jackson County veterans
11 a.m.-noon
Fourth annual Veterans Day Laying of the Wreath Ceremony
Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90. The city of Gautier and American Legion Post 1992 will host its fourth annual Veterans Day Laying of the Wreath Ceremony. Honor veterans and men and women serving in the military. Details: 228-627-1887 or bill_whatley@yahoo.com.
11 a.m.-noon
Veterans Day Ceremony
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. Free. The posting of the colors will be performed by the Bay High School Junior ROTC. The music and entertainment will be provided by the Bay High Tiger Band and High Steppers Dance Team. Post 139 has been providing this annual program for more than 70 years. There will be refreshments and a light lunch after the ceremony. The tribute is free. Details: 228-467-9000.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Knitting in the Round classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host advanced classes for established knitters. Learn the fundamentals and become empowered to “knit in the round” a pair of socks with size 4 double-pointed needles. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations followed by exciting meals. Cost: $16; $15 members.228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Joppa Shriners Steak Night
Joppa Shrine Center, 13280 Shriners Blvd., Biloxi. $15. Have a New York strip steak dinner help support the Shriners.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert, Roberto Penefiel returns to the Amour Danzar ballroom to teach the authentic Bachata dance steps from eastern Cuba. Six classes cost $80.
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
‘Bend in the River - Louisiana’s Secret People’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission; $10 seniors, military and members; $7 students. When a young girl from New Orleans contracts leprosy, she is hidden away from the world and becomes one of the Secret People of Carville, Louisiana, in this Southern Gothic Tale that is a journey of courage and hope told with traditional American roots music. Details: www.lmdc.org, or 228-897-6039.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 11, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, Dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts Friday evening dinner/dances on Nov. 11, 18 and 25. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Veterans Day Open House at AFRH
The Armed Forces Retirement Home, 1800 Beach Drive, Gulfport. Note that the AFRH Gates open to the public at 8:30 a.m. The Patriot Guard Riders will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and proceed to their location on the map. There will be three helicopter landings beginning at 8:50 a.m.(Harrison Country Sheriff Dept). The Gulfport High School Band will perform pre-ceremony music upon the completion of the helicopter landings (approx 9:15 a.m.). The formal ceremony will being at 9:30 a.m. and should conclude by 10 a.m. The Anniston Avenue’s Fourth Graders will perform several songs as a tribute to veterans at the immediate conclusion of the ceremony. Guided Tours will be available every 30 minutes on the half hour departing from the Main Lobby by security beginning at 1030 a.m. Last Tour will be given at 2 p.m. AFRH Veterans will display their artwork along the halls on the 1st floor from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Pensacola Harley Owners Group will arrive at approximately 1045 a.m. and proceed to their designated location. Details: 228-897-4429. www.afrh.gov
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Brookdale’s Fall Festival
Brookdale Assisted Living, 2120 Enterprise Drive, Biloxi. Free. Come out and shop from local businesses, listen to music and enjoy some refreshments. Door prizes will be given away every 30 min. Sponsored by Camellia. 228-388-0946.
9 a.m.-noon
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. Bring the family and come pick your own satsumas. We will have U-pick on Fridays and Saturdays for the remaining season (weather permitting). So bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and closed-toe shoes. Young children need supervision so we prefer one adult per two children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12
Saturday
‘Suze Lindsay: Making Pots’
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cost: $290. Suze Lindsay will demonstrates her approach to making pottery for daily living. She will share processes and production techniques, discuss composition and construction, and make pots on and off the wheel. Topics will include functional forms and individual techniques for making art. Demonstrated forms will include pitchers, bases, covered jars, bowls, platters and sugar/creamers. She will lecture on approaches to the ceramic surface and then demonstrate using slip decoration techniques on greenware and wax resist on bisque, as well as texture techniques such as roping and faceting. Details: 228-374-5547.
Citizen Science Saturdays
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Included in admission. Citizen Science projects utilize the passion, interest, and skill of volunteers to collect data, make observations, and contribute to the body of knowledge about our natural world. 228-475-0825.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests. The library is also looking for parent volunteers to help with meetings. Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up at the front desk and receive a schedule. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.-noon
3rd Annual Kids Safety Fair
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. This free event brought to you by JZ 94.5 and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will be an educational fun-for-all afternoon that focuses on keeping our children safe in our community in all areas of life. Join us for interactive activities for kids, information for adults, safety tips, prizes and much more! Come dressed as your favorite Superhero for an awesome parade and prizes. For more information call (228)897-6039. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mini Mary Days at the Mary C: Books, Music and Bears
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10 per family. Join guest storyteller, Kathy Burns, for a session of Books, Music and Bearsâ€¦Kathy will delight preschoolers with interesting bear music, books and treats. Reservation prefer but walk ins welcome. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=november-2016-mini-mary-days-books-music-bears-oh
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Beauvoir Lecture Seriers
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. General admission. Lecture and book signing with Sam Hood, presentation in the Beauvoir Room. John Bell Hood was one of the Confederacy’s most successful and enigmatic generals. Learn more about the “controversies” surrounding the Confederate General. 228-388-4400.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mississippi Poetry Society, South Branch meeting and Awards
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Members and anyone interested in become a member of the Mississippi Poetry Society will meet at 2 p.m. Writers Unlimited/Mississippi Poetry Society— South Branch 45th Annual Awards will begin at 3 p.m.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. From 4 -8 p.m., gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.”
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bonfire — Restore Mississippi Sound
Ken Combs Pier, Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. Restore Mississippi Sound is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving water quality and ecosystem health along the Mississippi Coast by working to establish safe and sustainable coastal waters, healthy and abundant fish and shellfish and an increase in the jobs and tourist revenues which depend upon them. Coastal counties suffered the losses and should receive the monies to replace jobs and economic activity and improve current water quality and safety. Insist upon clear, comprehensive and frequent communication with the public on the involved in using Deepwater Horizon/BP settlement dollars and in care of the Sound. Advocate for BP dollars to be spent on restoring the oyster and mollusk population for the purpose of cleaning and filtering the water, as well as for commercial purposes. Call for restoration and building of natural, sustainable marshland and wetlands to provide waste-water treatment and flood control along the Gulf Coast.
4:30 p.m.
Fourth annual Firefighter’s Relief Fund
Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave. Silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.
7 p.m.
Turkey Trot Fun Run
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive. This free event is open to all community members, and the goal is to build physical fitness & to offer family fun while strengthening connections between the school and our community. Registrations opens at 8a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m. Details: 228-452-3315.
8 a.m.
Messiah Chorus’ Red, White & Blue Benefit Golf tournament
Gulf Hills Golf Club, 13700 Paso Road, Ocean Springs. Individual entry fee: $60 Team sponsor $240; hole sponsor $110. Tee-off time is 8 a.m. The tournament format is a four-person scramble with lots of prizes for winning performances and door prizes. The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint will serve lunch and Allen Beverages will provide non-alcoholic drinks. All concerts are free and open to the public. Details: 228-875-9614 or messiahchorus.org.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Paint Your Own Birdhouse
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Horticulture for Humanity invites the public to paint birdhouses at Biloxi Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Each birdhouse will benefit the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Create Happy Leaf Magnets, enjoy refreshments and prizes. Membership packages will be available that include a free T-shirt, nature book, unique painted birdhouse and Member ID for tax-deductible $35 donation. Cost: $5 minimum (tax-deductible) donation per birdhouse, which goes to the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. horticultureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-noon
Alzheimer’s Mississippi Walk4ALZ
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. No registration fee. Alzheimer’s Mississippi Walk4ALZ brings together local communities in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Whether you are living with dementia, caring for someone with dementia, have lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease, or simply want to make a difference in our community. All donations stay in Mississippi.
9 a.m.-noon
Paint Your Own Birdhouse
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Horticulture for Humanity invites the public to paint birdhouses at Biloxi Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Each birdhouse will benefit the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Create Happy Leaf Magnets, enjoy refreshments and prizes. Membership packages will be available that include a free T-shirt, nature book, unique painted birdhouse and Member ID for tax-deductible $35 donation. Cost: $5 minimum (tax-deductible) donation per birdhouse, which goes to the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. horticultureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-noon
Turkey Shoot at Masonic Lodge # 421
Turkey Shoot, School House Road, Vancleave. Sponsored by Daisy Masonic Lodge #421, Vestry Community. 228-383-2669.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Celtic Heritage & Music Festival
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Enjoy the sound of Great Highland Bagpipes as they echo through the historic site of Beauvoir, the home of President Jefferson Davis. Also enjoy the more docile sound of our Celtic Entertainers, headlined by crowd-favorites: Jousting by the Knights of Valour. Vendors will have all manner of Celtic merchandise. Also food vendors. Cost: $12.50; $7.50 children 6-18. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12-13
Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Club Workshop and Meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Unless stated otherwise, workshops are held the second Saturday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m. Pot luck lunch is at noon. Business meeting starts at 1 p.m. The workshop then continues until 4:30 p.m. 228-875-1193.
9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Painted WINGS’ Arts Show & Reception
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. A special fundraiser featuring artwork from WINGS youth, adults and local professionals. There will be entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds will benefit the WINGS Performing Arts Scholarship fund. Free admission. Details: 228-897-6039.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
John Harrison Doucet Fundraiser/Golf tournament
The Great Southern Golf Club, 2000 E. Beach Drive, Gulfport. $60 per player. This golf tournament is a two-man best ball, shotgun start. There will be a long drive hole and a closest-to-the-pin hole. Harrison Doucet is a lifelong sailor, competitor in the Gulf Yachting Association and a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club. He was electrocuted while trailoring a J22 after sailing with his family. This golf tournament is to help raise funds for his family to assist with any lodging, food and medical expenses. 228-896-3536.
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Comments