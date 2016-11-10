It’s gonna be a Tired Dog afternoon

An afternoon of entertainment is designed to help an organization dedicated to helping at-risk dogs.
The benefit for Tired Dog Rescue will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe, in Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. For a minimum donation of $10 per adult at the door, guests will enjoy a silent auction and raffle items, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, visiting with adoptable dogs and live music provided by Eugene Eash.
Tired Dog Rescue, a nonprofit organization on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, offers foster homes and opportunities for adoption for animals that likely wouldn’t make it in a shelter. The group focuses on cocker spaniels and miniature Schnauzers but will take in other smaller breeds or special cases that need TLC. The dogs often are older and might be deaf, blind or heartworm positive. Sometimes they have been abused, sometimes they were abandoned. Some just linger too long at a shelter, looked over in favor of younger, more “perfect” models.
Eash is a singer, musician and all-around entertainer who regularly performs on the Coast.
For more information on Tired Dog Rescue, including dogs currently available for adoption or fostering, visit their website at tireddogrescue.com.
