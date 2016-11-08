Coast Republicans, Democrats watch the presidential race in anticipation

Leona Craig, from left, Launa Craig and Trey Craig react as North Carolina is declared for Donald Trump Tuesday in Gulfport, Nov. 8, 2016.
Charlie Hubbard keeps a close watch on races too early to call Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 in Gulfport. Democrats gather to watch election results at The Almanett Hotel & Bistro in hopes of a victory by Hillary Clinton.
A crowd fills The Almanett Hotel & Bistro in Gulfport as they keep their attention on elections results in hopes of a Hillary Clinton victory, Tuesday, Nov. 8. 2016.
Hillary Clinton supporters take a break from getting food to see that their candidate is the projected winner of New York. Democrats gathered to watch election results at The Almanett Hotel & Bistro in Gulfport, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Hillary Clinton supporters begin to arrive at The Almanett Hotel & Bistro in Gulfport, hoping for a Democrat victory, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Hillary Clinton signs are stacked outside of The Almanett Hotel & Bistro in Gulfport, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Felix Gines welcomes Hillary Clinton supporters to The Almanett Hotel & Bistro as Democrats gathered to watch election returns, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Launa Craig wears pins for Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Gulfport.
Donald Trump supporters stay on the phones to hear if any more states have been declared for their candidate, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Donald Trump supporters share happy times as their candidate builds a lead against Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump supporters keep watching into the night as election results continue to come in Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
