Local

November 8, 2016 6:46 PM

Live results: Who leads for president, Congress on Coast

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

We have reporters at all three Coast county courthouses and will be reporting totals in the presidential and congressional races as soon as they call.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said a couple of hours before the polls closed, voting problems “reported to our agency have been minimal, isolated, and quickly rectified.”

As long as people are in line to vote in Jackson County, the voting precinct will stay open, Jackson County Election Commission Chairman Danny Glaskox said.

Glaskox said larger precincts in the county are likely to have people voting after 7 p.m.

Voting precincts are closed in Hancock County.

Polls are closed Harrison County, but officials say people in line will be allowed to vote.

  
 

President

Republican Donald Trump

Democrat Hillary Clinton

Congress

 

Republican Steven Palazzo

Democrat Mark Gladney

Libertarian Ric McCluskey

 

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos