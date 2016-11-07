Things to do this week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Wreaths for all Seasons
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Learn how to create a seasonal wreath for your home. Horticulturist/floral designer Melissa Brannin will show you how you can use natural, artificial and unconventional materials, along with design techniques, to create a wreath. Details: 228-255-1724.
10 a.m.-noon
Lapsit Storytime for toddlers
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Alyson Randall, youth services assistant, will present a special storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers. Parents and their children will enjoy reading together, singing and moving along with stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 228-875-1193.
11 a.m.
Personal Finance course
College & Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Free. Pascagoula-Gautier School District College and Career Technical Institute will host an eight-week Personal Finance Course. 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Introduction to Conversational English
College & Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Free. Pascagoula-Gautier School District College and Career Technical Institute will host an Introduction to Conversational English Course for Spanish-speaking parents. 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Fall Rehearsal Schedule
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus fall rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Music Building The final rehearsal in November is still to be determined. New singers are welcome and no audition is required to join the chorus. Details: 228-324-9292 or ed.cake@yahoo.com.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7-12, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 13
Tuesday
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Please sign up for each class individually. Class size is limited to 12 students per session. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr. org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. The Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group monthly meeting will discuss Tips for the Caregiver. 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Manga Swap and PokemonGo event
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Teens will be introduced to Manga/Anime at this event and enjoy the Pokemon-GO Finale and Anime Fandom Party. Prizes will be awarded for best catch in each category. Manga lovers are invited to bring graphic novels to permanently swap with other manga enthusiasts. Come in Costume! Details: 497-4531.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Thanksgiving Sides Made Easy with Chef Patrick Heim
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $30 members/$35 non members. Join Chef Patrick with Taste Catering in the Viking kitchen as we make an array of side dishes to complete your Thanksgiving table and complement your main course. These flavorful dishes will have your family clamoring for more. Menu includes pimento cheddar mac and cheese, pork belly braised Brussels sprouts and country sausage and apple cornbread dressing. 228-897-6039.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool group
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Home-school students are invited to attend a short storytime, library scavenger hunt and challenge games. Meet other home-school families and share information and ideas. Any families that home school may attend. Details: 497-4531.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Women of Wisdom’s Thanksgiving lunch
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 N, Gulfport. Meeting free to attend or enjoy a catered lunch for $10 all inclusive. WOW Thanksgiving/Testimony Luncheon 228-831-0701.
Noon-1 p.m.
Princess Movies
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Movies will be shown Nov. 9, 16 and 23 in the library meeting room. Movies will focus on princess stories where the princesses are clever, willful, brave and funny. Crafts and games available for patrons ages 5-11. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Films are rated PG or PG-13. Snacks will be provided by the Vancleave Friends of the Library. Details: 826-5857.
4 p.m.
Beginning Crochet classes
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Classes will also be offered Nov. 16 and 30. Ages 17 and older are invited to a three-part beginning crochet class with instructor Angela Herport. Learn basic crochet stitches, like single, double, half double, and treble crochet. Intermediate students are welcome. A supply fee of $5 will be charged at registration. All materials will be provided. Details: 228-497-4531.
5:30 p.m.
King of the Hill Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. $8 admission; $5 children younger than 10. See time trials and elimination rounds every Wednesday night. 228-863-4408.
6 p.m.
Science Cafe on the Coast — Oyster Aquaculture
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Science Cafe on the Coast, a collaboration between The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Libraries, Harrison County Library System, Long Beach Public Library and Hancock County Library System will host “Oyster Aquaculture” presented by Dr. Bill Walton. Walton is the oyster aquaculture specialist with the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium. This event offers those with minimal background in science the chance to meet and discuss scientific issues in a relaxed social setting. Admission is free. Details: 228-452-4596.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Course
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Workbook costs $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers. Seniors are invited to attend. The course will help them save money on their insurance. Mississippi law requires insurance companies to give seniors who attend an approved driver safety course a discount on their auto insurance. This is a four-hour course designed to show seniors how they must adjust their driving habits as they get older. Topics include defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, and new traffic laws and rules of the road. All instructors are volunteers. Details: 228-452-4596.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday
Beginning Hand Building in Ceramics
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $175. This is an introductory class to working with clay in a sculptural format. Over a four-week course, students will learn how to properly create clay work using slabs, coils, pinched pots, and slump molds. We will discuss wedging, clay bodies, drying times, slip application, and stains/oxides. During the course of the workshop, students are allowed to use our beautiful studio during all museum opening hours. Class fee includes clay, glazing materials, firing and instruction. Students are required to purchase a basic tool kit before class begins. Instructor: Stacey Johnson. Cost: $175. Designed for ages 14 and older. Class limited to 12 students. Details: 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Friends Weaving demonstration
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. The Dyed-in-the-Wool Weavers and Spinners will exhibit their annual fiber show “Friends Weaving” in the conference room. A wide array of hand-woven fiber items will be display during the exhibition. View the “Friends Weaving” show during regular library hours through Nov. 29. There will be weaving demonstrations and hands-on displays for everyone to try. Details: 228-452-4596.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn Menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11
Lions Club Lunch meetings
Ocean Springs Lions Club, 1226 Bienville Blvd. Features special keynote speakers and is held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at noon at the Fire Department. Details: 228-282-0525. www.lionsclubs.org
Noon-1 p.m.
Matinee in the Bay Movie
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. The movie is about a failed American sales rep who looks to recoup his losses by traveling to Saudi Arabia and selling his company’s product to a wealthy monarch. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Christmas Mod Podge Craft event
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Sparkle and shine for Christmas by making gifts and decorations with Mod Podge. Create paper and fabric crafts onto different surfaces. Bring a favorite photo or copy to make a Christmas craft. Supplies and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. This program is intended for ages 17 and older. Registration is suggested as seating is limited. Details: 497-4531.
4 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Tarzan, having acclimated to life in London, is called back to his former home in the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment. 228-533-0755.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Awareness workshop
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. The free program will focus on Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November. Presenter Melora Jackson of the state Department of Mental Health South Regional Center will provide free information on the disease as well as information on dementia and related issues for caregivers and the challenges many face. Details: 228-826-5857.
5:30 p.m.
Line Dancing classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson and learn how to line dance. Details: 228-769-3060.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Free. Program is about bringing the Mississippi Sound back to its former beauty, health and sustainability.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all levels. Learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. New and returning students welcome. Details: georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Watercolor and Coffee event
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Whether you love coffee, you’ll enjoy a free Watercolor with Coffee event. Get creative using the medium of instant coffee for painting on watercolor paper. Sketch your own line art or use the provided drawing. Supplies and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Library. All materials will be provided. This program is intended for ages 12 and older. Seating is limited and registration is suggested. Details: 228-497-4531.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Friday Morning Line Dance lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Join others for lessons and dancing at the Diamondhead Community Center. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Christmas City Gift show
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $8 one day, $12 two days. The secret to the success of Christmas City is the variety of gifts. From handcrafted to the most unusual and unique gifts anywhere. Aisles of gift ideas, home decor, jewelry and accessories, scrapbook supplies, handmade heirlooms, fashions for children and adults, framed art, fragrances and more. 228-594-3700.
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13
Date pottery night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit toward that class purchase. 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
16th annual Jackson County Veterans Day program
Veterans Memorial Monument, downtown Moss Point. Honoring all Jackson County veterans. Details: 228-762-3391.
11 a.m.-noon
Knitting in the Round classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host advanced classes for the established knitters. Learn the fundamentals and become empowered to “knit in the round” a pair of socks with size 4 double pointed needles. Prerequisites are a mastery of knit, purl, casting on and off, and decrease and increase. Supplies needed are: size 4 double pointed needles (5), 400 yards of sports weight sock yarn, yarn needle, and stitch markers. Registration is required. Several classes are planned each Friday during the month. Attendees will need to bring supplies: Size 10 knitting needles and 1 skein of a light color, bulky weight yarn. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert, Roberto Penefiel returns to the Amour Danzar ballroom to teach the authentic Bachata dance steps from eastern Cuba. Six classes cost $80.
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
‘Bend in the River — Louisiana’s Secret People’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission; $10 seniors, military and members; $7 students. When a young girl from New Orleans contracts leprosy, she is hidden away from the world and becomes one of the Secret People of Carville, Louisiana, in this Southern Gothic Tale that is a journey of courage and hope told with traditional American roots music. Details: www.lmdc.org, or 228-897-6039.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 11, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, Dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts Friday evening dinner/dances on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. Bring the family and come pick your own satsumas. We will have U-pick on Fridays and Saturdays for the remaining season (weather permitting). So bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and closed-toe shoes. Young children need supervision so we prefer one adult per two children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12
Saturday
‘Suze Lindsay: Making Pots’
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cost: $290. Suze Lindsay will demonstrates her approach to making pottery for daily living. She will share processes and production techniques, discuss composition and construction, and make pots on and off the wheel. Topics will include functional forms and individual techniques for making art. Demonstrated forms will include pitchers, bases, covered jars, bowls, platters and sugar/creamers. She will lecture on approaches to the ceramic surface and then demonstrate using slip decoration techniques on greenware and wax resist on bisque, as well as texture techniques such as roping and faceting. Details: 228-374-5547.
Citizen Science Saturdays
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Included in admission. Citizen Science projects utilize the passion, interest, and skill of volunteers to collect data, make observations, and contribute to the body of knowledge about our natural world. 228-475-0825.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests. The library is also looking for parent volunteers to help with meetings. Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up at the front desk and receive a schedule. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.-noon
Third annual Kids Safety Fair
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. This free event brought to you by JZ 94.5 and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will be an educational fun-for-all afternoon that focuses on keeping our children safe in our community. Join us for interactive activities for kids, information for adults, safety tips, prizes and much more. Come dressed as your favorite Superhero for an awesome parade and prizes. Details: 228-897-6039.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mini Mary Days at the Mary C: Books, Music and Bears
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10 per family. Join guest storyteller, Kathy Burns, for a session of Books, Music and Bears. Burns will delight preschoolers with interesting bear music, books and treats. Reservation preferred, but walk-ins welcome. 228-818-2878.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Beauvoir Lecture series
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. General admission. Lecture and book signing with Sam Hood, presentation in the Beauvoir Room. John Bell Hood was one of the Confederacy’s most successful and enigmatic generals. Learn more about the “controversies” surrounding the Confederate General. 228-388-4400.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. From 4 -8 p.m., gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.”
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bonfire — Restore Mississippi Sound
Ken Combs Pier, Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. Restore Mississippi Sound is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving water quality and ecosystem health along the Mississippi Coast by working to establish safe and sustainable coastal waters, healthy and abundant fish and shellfish and an increase in the jobs and tourist revenues which depend upon them. Coastal counties suffered the losses and should receive the monies to replace jobs and economic activity and improve current water quality and safety. Insist upon clear, comprehensive and frequent communication with the public on the involved in using Deepwater Horizon/BP settlement dollars and in care of the Sound. Advocate for BP dollars to be spent on restoring the oyster and mollusk population for the purpose of cleaning and filtering the water, as well as for commercial purposes. Call for restoration and building of natural, sustainable marshland and wetlands to provide waste-water treatment and flood control along the Gulf Coast.
4:30 p.m.
Second Saturday: Renew a night of worship and rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Join us at Main Street United Methodist Church, Bay St. Louis, for song, scripture, prayer and Communion each Second Saturday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Each service is lead by different local musicians. 228-467-4538.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Fourth annual Firefighter’s Relief fund
Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave. Silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.
7 p.m.
Messiah Chorus’ Red, White & Blue Benefit Golf tournament
Gulf Hills Golf Club, 13700 Paso Road, Ocean Springs. Individual entry fee: $60 Team sponsor $240; hole sponsor $110. Tee-off time is 8 a.m. The tournament format is a four-person scramble with lots of prizes for winning performances and door prizes. The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint will serve lunch and Allen Beverages will provide non-alcoholic drinks. All concerts are free and open to the public. Details: 228-875-9614 or messiahchorus.org.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Paint Your Own Birdhouse
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Horticulture for Humanity invites the public to paint birdhouses at Biloxi Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Each birdhouse will benefit the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Create Happy Leaf Magnets, enjoy refreshments and prizes. Membership packages will be available that include a free T-shirt, nature book, unique painted birdhouse and Member ID for tax-deductible $35 donation. Cost: $5 minimum (tax-deductible) donation per birdhouse, which goes to the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. horticultureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-noon
Alzheimer’s Mississippi Walk4ALZ
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. No registration fee. Alzheimer’s Mississippi Walk4ALZ brings together local communities in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Whether you are living with dementia, caring for someone with dementia, have lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease, or simply want to make a difference in our community. All donations stay in Mississippi.
9 a.m.-noon
Turkey Shoot at Masonic Lodge No. 421
Turkey Shoot, School House Road, Vancleave. Sponsored by Daisy Masonic Lodge #421, Vestry Community. 228-383-2669.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Celtic Heritage & Music Festival
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Enjoy the sound of Great Highland Bagpipes as they echo through the historic site of Beauvoir, the home of President Jefferson Davis. Also enjoy the more docile sound of our Celtic Entertainers, headlined by crowd-favorites: Jousting by the Knights of Valour. Vendors will have all manner of Celtic merchandise. Also food vendors. Cost: $12.50; $7.50 children 6-18. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12-13
Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Club’s Workshop and Meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Unless stated otherwise, workshops are held the second Saturday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m. Pot luck lunch is at noon. Business meeting starts at 1 p.m. The workshop then continues until 4:30 p.m. 228-875-1193.
9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Painted WINGS’ Arts Show & Reception
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. A special fundraiser featuring artwork from WINGS youth, adults and local professionals. There will be entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds will benefit the WINGS Performing Arts Scholarship fund. Free admission. Details: 228-897-6039.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
John Harrison Doucet Fundraiser/Golf tournament
The Great Southern Golf Club, 2000 E. Beach Drive, Gulfport. $60 per player. This golf tournament is a two-man best ball, shotgun start. There will be a long drive hole and a closest-to-the-pin hole. Harrison Doucet is a lifelong sailor, competitor in the Gulf Yachting Association and a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club. He was electrocuted while trailoring a J22 after sailing with his family. This golf tournament is to help raise funds for his family to assist with any lodging, food and medical expenses. 228-896-3536.
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Comments