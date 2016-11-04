Stripper age-limit lawsuit to stay in New Orleans

A lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new minimum age of 21 for strippers will stay in New Orleans.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Friday rejected a motion by the state’s alcohol control commissioner to move the case to Baton Rouge, where the law was passed. The commissioner is the defendant in the lawsuit.
Barbier’s ruling says most “adult entertainment venues” in Louisiana are in New Orleans. Also, it said two of the three women challenging the law live in New Orleans. The plaintiffs are three unidentified women, ages 18, 19 and 20.
Lawmakers call the law a tool to fight human trafficking. The plaintiffs say the law violates their right to free expression, deprives them of income and discriminates based on age and gender.
Barbier has temporarily blocked enforcement.
