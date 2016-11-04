Your weekend can include Trolls, Patti LaBelle and Rick Springfield

Tired of all of the talk about politics and the election and the Cubs and Popeye’s chicken? If so, you’re probably ready for something fun to do like catching a concert or a movie.
If you’re singing the political blues, regardless of which team you are rooting for, here’s everything you need to know.
Rocker Rick Springfield is back with a Friday show at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
You will be all “Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista” soul queen and sweet potato pie maven Patti LaBelle is back in Biloxi for a show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Friday. Tickets for the 8 p.m. range from $55 to $75 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Former Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm will be at the IP Casino Resort On Friday with special guest Foghat. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Tickmaster.com.
The animated film “Trolls” from the people at DreamWorks opens in theaters such as the Grand 18 in D’Iberville and the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport. It stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendricks. It features Timberlake’s hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
And as always, do what you do this weekend in style with your playlist featuring new jams from Miranda Lambert, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars and Metallica.
Friday
p’Artake Fall Exhibit
Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave. Ocean Springs Art Association Show. Sarah Shotts will be the 2016 judge. Shotts is a photographer, filmmaker, visual storyteller and theater instructor. The show will remain open through Nov. 12. Details: 228-875-4236 or oceanspringsartassociation.org.
‘Operation Troop Treats’
Kool Smiles Biloxi, 2650 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi. Biloxi Kool Smiles dental office is coordinating for the fifth year “Operation Troop Treats” to encourage children to bring their Halloween candy to the Kool Smiles office in exchange for a toy. The candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas via Operation Gratitude. Every 25 pieces of candy in original packaging will get a child one toy. Limit three toys per child, available first-come, first-served. In addition, Kool Smiles is donating 200 dental kits for troops, as well as money for assembly and shipment. 228-273-1689, 866-785-6255 or www.mykoolsmiles.com/trooptreats
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. Details: 228-467-5282.
1-5 p.m.
Line dance lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Join others for lessons and dancing. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10-11 a.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 11
GCAA Art Exhibit
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Gulf Coast Art Association will hold its annual free exhibit during mall hours. 228-388-4636.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host intermediate classes for the established knitter. Add eye-catching cables to your knitting. Prerequisites are a mastery of knit and purl stitches, casting on and off. Attendees will need to bring size 10 knitting needles, 1 skein of a light-color, bulky-weight yarn and a cable needle. Registration is required. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 11
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Nov. 10-11
All-Star Luncheon Series: Barry Lyons
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10 includes lunch. Former MLB catcher Barry Lyons of Biloxi will be the guest speaker. 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
Noon
Lunch & Learn
Jubilee Center, 4322 Popp’s Ferry Road, D’Iberville. Kathryn Moran, community-outreach coordinator for Alzheimer’s Mississippi, will speak. Cost of $10 includes lunch. If you have a topic of interest you would like to see presented as part of the Lunch & Learn series, email mailto:jublieecenter@cableone.net.
Noon-1 p.m.
Gallery 782 pottery event
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. Free. Gallery 782 Co-Art is hosting a special exhibit showcasing the pottery of 12 of its members. Some potters do pottery exclusively while others create pottery as well as other media. The exhibit will include both wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery. There are as many styles and techniques as there are potters in the gallery, each having their own individual creativity with clay.
5-8 p.m.
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert, Roberto Penefiel returns to the Amour Danzar ballroom to teach the authentic Bachata dance steps from eastern Cuba. His interesting steps will be taught in 6 classes and cost $80.
6:30-7:15 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale
American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. Yard sale is a fundraiser for Clement R. Bontemps Unit 139 in Bay St. Louis. All proceeds go to their work with veterans and their families. 228-467-9000.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7-12
Gulf Coast Military Collectors Show
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5. 228-388-4400.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. Bring the family and come pick your own yummy satsumas. We will have U-pick on Fridays and Saturdays for the remaining season (weather permitting). So bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and closed-toe shoes. Young children need supervision so we prefer one adult per 2 children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Also bring your camera and take some pretty pictures with our trees. 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5, Nov. 11
Saturday
Diamondhead Veterans Day Parade
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. The city and VFW Post 2880 are pleased to announce the second annual Veterans Day parade. The route will be Golf Club Drive ending at the Veterans Band Stand next to City Hall. A bake sale will follow. 228-255-2918.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Climate-change event
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St, Moss Point. Free. Community education and planning event on climate change and renewable energy. Join us as we discuss what can do together to protect our communities and build a more sustainable future. Free breakfast and lunch will provided and free child care will be available. 228-474-6103.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Clay Babies: Turkey Platters
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Little ones can play with real clay in our studio. Children will make clay platters adorned with handprint turkeys. Platters are food safe after firing and can be used to adorn your Thanksgiving table. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Cost: $16.50 per project. Preregistration required. Designed for ages 2-8. Class size limited to 12 per session. Details: 228-374-5547.
10:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Poker Run for Camp Wilkes
Fundraiser for Biloxi’s oldest youth camp. Registration and start location: Your Mama’z House 12056 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. $15 driver/$10 passenger (all type vehicles welcomed). After-run dinner activities only: $15 per person/ $25 per couple. Run ends at Camp Wilkes, 2109 Camp Wilkes Road, Biloxi. Details: 228-388-3736 or www.campwilkesinc.org.
Noon-7 p.m.
Saturday Studio at the Ohr
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Spend an afternoon in our clay studio on the beach and create a project you’ll keep for years to come. We will make a set of salt and pepper shakers, which you can customize. All clay, glazes, and firing are included in fee. Please wear suitable clothes for a clay studio, and be ready to pick up work in two weeks. We can also ship work to you. Cost: $20 per project. Studio instructor: Stacey Johnson. For ages 10 and older. Class limit is 15 students. Details: 228-374-5547.
2:30-4 p.m.
Seizures Run/Walk
Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi’s first MS Gulf Coast Strides for Seizures 5K Run/Walk to kick off National Epilepsy Awareness month. Fort Maurepas Park, Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Preregistration $25 per registrant; day of race, $30. We will be offering discounts for teams this year. Please sign up to run, walk or stroll your way through this 5K. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk/run start. Awards will be given.
9 a.m.-noon
Children’s Health Fair
Biloxi Family Resource Center. Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Ave. The fair focuses on children up to 5 years old; free health screenings and car-seat checks. 228-297-6808.
9 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Veterans Day parade and concert
200 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Annual parade and concert on the Town Green sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. The parade featuring numerous veterans groups, active military and youth service organizations will roll down Jeff Davis Avenue. Details: 228-332-1083.
1-2:30 p.m.
