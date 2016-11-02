Because of Francisco Lindor, you get a free taco

Wednesday is free taco day at participating Taco Bell stores.
According to the food chain’s website, Taco Bell will be giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Official rules for the giveaway can be found here.
The giveaway is in honor of a base stolen by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stole a base in game one of the World Series.
The series is tied at 3-3 between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs.
Game Seven will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cleveland.
Area Taco Bell locations include 2353 Pass Road in Biloxi, 456 US Highway 90 in Waveland, 831 Cowan Road in Gulfport and 3259 Denny Avenue in Pascagoula.
The Doritos Locos Taco is traditional Taco Bell items stuffed in a shell made out of nacho cheese-flavored Doritos.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
