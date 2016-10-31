Things to do this week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
p’Artake Fall Exhibit
Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave. Ocean Springs Art Association Show. Sarah Shotts will be the 2016 judge. Shotts is a photographer, filmmaker, visual storyteller and theater instructor. The show will remain open through Nov. 12. Details: 228-875-4236 or oceanspringsartassociation.org.
Through Nov. 12
‘Operation Troop Treats’
Kool Smiles Biloxi, 2650 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi. Biloxi Kool Smiles dental office is coordinating for the fifth year “Operation Troop Treats” to encourage children to bring their Halloween candy to the Kool Smiles office in exchange for a toy. The candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas via Operation Gratitude. Every 25 pieces of candy in its original packaging will get a child one toy. Limit three toys per child, available first-come, first-served. In addition, Kool Smiles is donating 200 dental kits for troops, as well as money for assembly and shipment. 228-273-1689, 866-785-6255 or www.mykoolsmiles.com/trooptreats
Through Nov. 5
GCAA Art Exhibit
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Gulf Coast Art Association will hold its annual free exhibit during mall hours. 228-388-4636.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. through Nov. 4
Personal Finance course
College & Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Free. Pascagoula-Gautier School District College and College & Career Technical Institute will be hosting an eight-week Personal Finance course. 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 7
Fall Rehearsal Schedule
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus announces the rehearsal schedule for the fall season. Chorus rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Music Building. New singers are welcome and no audition is required to join. Details: 228-324-9292 or ed.cake@yahoo.com.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 7
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 5, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 6 and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Tuesday
Tatting Class
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Introduction to the technique of needle tatting. Learn the basic stitches and make a small item. Materials and sources will be discussed. Samples of finished pieces will be shown. There will be a list of local and internet resources for supplies and demonstrations. The teacher will have needles and thread available for students to use 228-255-1724.
10 a.m.-noon
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on new skills and perfecting those learned. All materials included. Please sign up for each class individually. Class size is limited to 12 students per session. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. “Watermark” is an intelligent, fast-paced legal thriller about Matt Frazier, who returns to his Gulfport home in the wake of the largest hurricane to ever come ashore in the United States. Lunch is available for $10 payable at the door. Reservations required. Call 228-467-5282.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
First Tuesday MS Humanities
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. The presenter for the Speaker Series at the library is USM assistant professor Rebecca A. Tuuri. She will offer a glimpse of the people who became most involved in the civil rights movement and discover who were its leaders and foot soldiers as well as how to define such roles. This presentation will explore the multitude of ways women became involved in the pursuit of racial equality in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Details: 228-769-3060.
6 p.m.
Puff Pastry 4 Ways cooking class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $30 members; 35 nonmembers. The holiday season is right around the corner, and you will want this staple in your freezer for last-minute guests and to add a little easy elegance to your meals. Menu includes The Perfect Hostess’ Cheese Straws, Herbed Chevre en Croute with Mesclun Salad, Mini Lobster Mac & Cheese, and Lemon Raspberry S’mores. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool group
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Homeschool students are invited to attend a short storytime, library scavenger hunt, and challenge games. Meet other homeschool families and share information and ideas. Any families that homeschool may attend, adults and children. A variety of activities will be available. Details: 497-4531.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Coffee Talk With Cree Cantrell
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Spend an hour learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Understanding Medicare for Seniors
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Anyone may attend this free presentation from Compass Senior Advisors. Understanding the basics you and your family need to know. Learn the difference between Part A, B, C and D and more.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Patron Appreciation Days
Branches of the Jackson-George Regional Library System will celebrate Patron Appreciation Day. The Friends of the Library are sponsoring parties at each library during the first week in November with refreshments for visitors during the day. Celebration days: Tuesday at the Gautier library; Wednesday at the East Central and Lucedale libraries; and Thursday at Vancleave, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, St. Martin and Pascagoula libraries. Details: 228-769-3060 or www.jgrls.org.
3 p.m.
King of the Hill Quarter-Mile Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. $8 admission; $5 children under 10. See time trials and elimination rounds. 228-863-4408.
6 p.m. Wednesdays
Introduction to Conversational English
College & Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Free. Pascagoula-Gautier School District College and College & Career Technical Institute will be hosting Introduction to Conversational English for Spanish-speaking parents. 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 7
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4
Wreaths for All Seasons
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn how to create a seasonal wreath for your home. Horticulturist/floral designer Melissa Brannin will show you how to use natural, artificial and unconventional materials, along with designer techniques to create a wreath you will be proud to display. Register at your local library. Details: 228-467-5282.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Ocean Springs Genealogy Society meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Scheduled guest Edmond Boudreaux, Coast historian and author speaking on how the French influenced the coastal area. 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.
Big Band Gala for Babies
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Hospitality Resort Center, 420 DeBuys Road, Biloxi. The Women’s Resource Center will host the Big Band Gala for Babies silent auction and dinner. Gourmet catered cuisine, live entertainment, free swing lessons, a photo booth and more. Cost: $35 each or $60 for two. Attendees will vote on which guest star most closely resembles their chosen celebrity. Cocktail attire circa 1930s and 1940s is encouraged but not required. Details: 228-897-8958 or www.wrcgulfport.org/banquet-for-life/
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all levels. Learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. New and returning students welcome. Details: georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. Details: 228-467-5282.
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Line dance lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Join others for lessons and dancing. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Jubilee Center, 4322 Popp’s Ferry Road, D’Iberville. Kathryn Moran, community-outreach coordinator for Alzheimer’s Mississippi, will speak. Cost of $10 includes lunch. If you have a topic of interest you would like to see presented as part of the Lunch & Learn series, email jubileecenter@cableone.net.
Noon-1 p.m.
Gallery 782 pottery event
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. Free. Gallery 782 Co-Art is hosting a special August exhibit showcasing the pottery of twelve of its members. Some potters do pottery exclusively while others create pottery as well as other media. The exhibit will include both wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery. There are as many styles and techniques as there are potters in the gallery, each having their own individual creativity with clay.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. James movie night
St. James Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport. Free. “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing.” 228-896-6059.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert, Roberto Penefiel returns to the Amour Danzar ballroom to teach the authentic Bachata dance steps from eastern Cuba. His interesting steps will be taught in 6 classes and cost $80.
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, Dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts Friday evening dinner/dances on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Gulf Coast Military Collectors Show
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5. 228-388-4400.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. Bring the family and come pick your own yummy satsumas. We will have U-pick on Fridays and Saturdays for the remaining season (weather permitting). So bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and closed-toe shoes. Young children need supervision so we prefer one adult per 2 children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Also bring your camera and take some pretty pictures with our trees. 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Saturday
Diamondhead Veterans Day Parade
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. The city and VFW Post 2880 are pleased to announce the second annual Veterans Day parade. The route will be Golf Club Drive ending at the Veterans Band Stand next to City Hall. A bake sale will follow. 228-255-2918.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Climate-change event
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point. Community education and planning event on climate change and renewable energy. Join us as we discuss what can do together to protect our communities and build a more sustainable future. Free breakfast and lunch will provided and free child care will be available. 228-474-6103.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Clay Babies: Turkey Platters
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Little ones can play with real clay in our studio. Children will make clay platters adorned with handprint turkeys. Platters are food safe after firing and can be used to adorn your Thanksgiving table. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Cost: $16.50 per project. Preregistration required. Designed for ages 2-8. Class size limited to 12 per session. Details: 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Poker Run for Camp Wilkes
Fundraiser for Biloxi’s oldest youth camp. Registration and start location: Your Mama’z House 12056 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. $15 driver/$10 passenger (all type vehicles welcomed). After-run dinner activities only: $15 per person/ $25 per couple. Run ends at Camp Wilkes, 2109 Camp Wilkes Road, Biloxi. Details: 228-388-3736 or www.campwilkesinc.org.
Noon-7 p.m.
Saturday Studio at the Ohr
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Spend an afternoon in our clay studio on the beach and create a project you’ll keep for years to come. We will make a set of salt and pepper shakers, which you can customize. All clay, glazes, and firing are included in fee. Please wear suitable clothes for a clay studio, and be ready to pick up work in two weeks. We can also ship work to you. Cost: $20 per project. Studio instructor: Stacey Johnson. For ages 10 and older. Class limit is 15 students. Details: 228-374-5547.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Strides for Seizures Run/Walk
Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi’s first MS Gulf Coast Strides for Seizures 5K Run/Walk to kick off National Epilepsy Awareness month. Fort Maurepas Park, Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Preregistration $25 per registrant; day of race, $30. We will be offering discounts for teams this year .Please sign up to run, walk or stroll your way through this 5K. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk/run start. Awards will be given.
9 a.m.-noon
Santa Cruise 23rd annual open car show
Big Ridge Baptist Church, 3230 Big Ridge Road, D’Iberville. Car registration: $15 or new unwrapped toy of $15 value. Car show and toy drive. Food and music. Door prizes. Top 15 awards for car show registrants. Proceeds go to Big Ridge Baptist Church and St. Vincent de Paul. 228-392-4387. www.srsra.com
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday
Veterans Day parade and concert
200 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Annual parade and concert on the Town Green sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. The parade featuring numerous veterans groups, active military, and youth service organizations, will roll down Jeff Davis Ave. at 1 p.m. LBMS band and choir, LBHS choir ensembles, area church youth choirs and an ensemble of the Gulf Coast Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Town Green shortly after. Free refreshments, and VFW Post 3937 will host a fundraiser grilling hamburger and hot dogs. Face painting and a card-making activity for military members in partnership with Operation Gratitude. Details: 228-332-1083.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Monday
Wreaths for all Seasons
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Learn how to create a seasonal wreath for your home. Horticulturist/floral designer Melissa Brannin will show you how you can use natural, artificial and unconventional materials, along with design techniques, to create a wreath you will be proud to display. Details: 228-255-1724.
10 a.m.-noon
