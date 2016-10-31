Stay Puft marshmallow man is ‘packing’ in Halloween airport video

The Stay Puft marshmallow man is “packing” in his debut in a locally-produced Halloween video that’s gone viral.
He’s got a suitcase packed as he dances, prances and waves while showing off where to relax and take a snack break at the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport.
But this puffy fellow is not showing the persona of the frightening paranormal monster made famous in the 1984 “Ghostbusters” movie. And he’s not gigantic, but is inarguably puffy. And happy.
The video, posted on the airport’s Facebook page, had 11,000 page views as of Monday morning.
The film is named “This Halloween ... Easy Flying 101.”
The marketing slogan is “Why stay home when you can stay puft?”
Stay puft? One dictionary defines it as an effort to walk tall and smile.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments