Happy Halloween: Here’s a list of Coast Halloween events

Today is Halloween, so there will be plenty of ghosts, goblins and witches on the streets going door to door looking for treats.
Be sure to watch for them when you are out and about and drive safely.
And check out this list of Halloween happenings across the Coast — and get out and have some fun.
Monday
Trick-or-Treat
Virginia College. Trick-or-treating, tours for prospective students, costume contest and more. 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Tiki Trick-or-Treat
Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. For any families that want to participate on Halloween Night. Designated employees will be handing out candy. 228-271-6377.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Monster Mash Halloween Party
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Enjoy treats and stay for fun. Dress up in a favorite costume — but not too scary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. See the “Goosebumps” marathon on the big screen, Halloween music, and decorations in the meeting room. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. Details: 497-4531 or www.JGRLS.org.
6 p.m.
22nd annual Cemetery Tour
Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Costumed portrayals of residents now buried in the cemetery. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by Hancock County Historical Society. Following the tour, guests are invited to the Lobrano House around the corner at 108 Cue St. for punch, cookies and treats. Details: 467-4090.
5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs. Hosted by Historic Ocean Springs Association and the Chamber of Commerce. Treats and goblins. 228-872-0846.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
24th annual Pumpkin Patch
Faithview Baptist Church, 24073 Church Avenue, Saucier. Free games, candy, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for everyone. Popcorn and cotton candy! 228-832-3015.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Rocky Horror’ screening
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Special Halloween screening of the cult classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Full audience participation and use of props is completely encouraged, but no outside props will be allowed. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theater.Wear your Halloween costume! Our costume contest will include prizes for Judges’ Favorite and for the best RHPS inspired costume. Door prizes, cash bar, we’ve got it all, and we’ll see you at the BLT on Halloween night. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10. 228-432-8543 or 4blt.org.
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
