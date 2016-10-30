Mom suspects her missing daughter could be held against her will

Myra Alissia Freeman, 17, told her family she was taking out the garbage Dec. 13, 2015, but she never came back.
Her parents have given multiple interviews to Alabama television and news stations about the home-schooled student’s disappearance in Crenshaw County, just south of Montgomery.
Ten months after she last saw Myra, mom Vickie Metcalf posted a plea to Facebook asking that others share a poster from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children to help find her daughter, news website al.com reported.
The Facebook post, shared almost half a million times by Sunday morning, suggests Freeman could be a victim of human trafficking.
“No one deserves to be forced into doing things they don’t want to do and I know it’s hard to think about all of the horrible things that go in this world but if we just ignore it – how are we helping?
“Also, a lot of people don’t realize how big of a problem trafficking is . . . ”
The poster from the national center says Myra was last seen in the company of an adult male. Her parents believe she left with someone she met on the social media app Kik, according to a report from WSFA Channel 12, the NBC affiliate in Montgomery.
Her mom hopes everyone who sees the Facebook post will share. She wrote:
“Think of it like this:
1. You share the flyer.
2. Your friends share the flyer.
3. Your friends, friends (who you may not be friends with) share the flyer and it can go on and on.”
