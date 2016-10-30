Did we see you at this year's Boo Bash?

Hundreds of children gathered at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016, for Boo Bash.
Hundreds of children and their families wait in line for Boo Bash at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016. The free Halloween event which included games, handouts and refreshments.
Children play games while attending Boo Bash on Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Jones Park in Gulfport.
Aziah Thompson, 6, tests his strength while attending Boo Bash at Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Hundreds gathered for the free Halloween event which included games, handouts and refreshments.
Narissa Behrens spins cotton candy for children at Boo Bash in Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Harmony Taylor, 2, peaks out from under the hood of her costume while attending Boo Bash at Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Hundreds gathered for the free Halloween event which included games, handouts and refreshments.
Bryson Luna, 3, attends Boo Bash as Spiderman on Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Jones Park.
Children and family make their way through Boo Bash at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Hundreds gathered for the free Halloween event which included games, handouts and refreshments.
