Looking for a haunted house or Halloween carnival? Here’s what you need to know

Wondering what to do on the Saturday before Halloween? Wonder no more because here is your list of things to do this Halloween weekend.
Kim Russo, “The Happy Medium” and the host of TV’s “The Haunting Of...” will be at the Island View Casino in Gulfport for a show on Sunday. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The annual three-day Voodoo Music + Arts Experience continues Saturday at City Park in New Orleans. The lineup features Tool, Cage The Elephant and Shaky Graves. More information, including how to buy tickets, can be found here.
No Halloween would be complete with your very own Halloween playlist, so get to it.
Coast Halloween events:
Halloween Nights of Lights
Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-31. 228-324-5199.
6-10 p.m. through Monday
Terror on the Coast
Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets and actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327.
7-11 p.m.through Monday
22nd annual Haunted Forest
Flint Creek Park, Wiggins. 228-297-0962.
Dusk (when it gets dark)
SATURDAY
Halloween Not-So-Scary Trail
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. The C.L. Dees Trail will be transformed into the Not So Scary Trail. Ghosts, bats and spiders will be along the trail. Visitors will use a scavenger hunt form to attempt to find all the items along the trail. When finished visitors return to the visitor center for some well-earned candy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30
A Night Out at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $50 couple/$30 individual. 2nd Annual Halloween Night at the Museum - Music by Ruffwater - Lots of horror’derves - special witches brew- monster candy bar - photo booth, costume contest - party favors - food and cocktails included 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org
Pumpkin Patch
Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun
Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5
Family Fun Fest
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Open House in the library meeting room. Families and children are invited to celebrate Halloween and compete in a costume contest. Enjoy stories, crafts, games, and snacks. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library. Details: 769-3060.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Halloween Party
American Legion, Joe Graham Post 119. Refreshments, children younger than 12 should be accompanied by a parent. Games, costume contest, games and more. 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. 228-206-3201.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-875-0860.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Boo Bash
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Games, handouts, train rides, face painting, live entertainment and refreshments.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fall Festival
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi. Free. Free food, games, costume contest, drawing, puppet show, cake walk, haunted mansion. No evil, devilish or clown costumes, please. 228-392-5970 or www.coalvilleumc.org.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Spooky Island at Tiki Luau
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Trick and treat for any family. Costume contest and Halloween Party. Music, food for purchase, games and more. 228-217-2797.
6 p.m.
Harvest Fest Moss Point
Harvest Fest, hosted by the City of Moss Point, Riverfront Center: hay rides, trunk or treat, canoe rides, food, games and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Halloween Fun Festival
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $6 per person; members free. Come in your favorite Halloween costume. Enjoy trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting and more. For details call 228-897-6039. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Community Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest event
Crosspoint Church, 15046 North Swan Road, Gulfport. This free, family-fun event will have more than 20 decorated vehicles for kids to visit during Trunk or Treat. In addition, the Fall Fest will feature a hayride, bake walk, inflatable obstacle course, kids games and face painting. Food will include hotdogs and chili, popcorn, cotton candy, s’mores, cakes and cookies, along with assorted soft drinks, juices and water. Entertainment will include the Crosspoint Children’s Choir, KidStuf Dancers, Assembly Line! Youth Band and Worship Team, with Ron Meyers serving as emcee. For details, call 228-328-2481 or mycrosspoint.org.
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Monster Mash Halloween party
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. No charge. Patrons are invited on Halloween eve and enjoy treats and stay for fun. Dress up in a favorite costume - but not too scary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come see the Goosebumps Marathon on the big screen, Halloween music, and decorations in the meeting room. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. Details: 497-4531 or www.JGRLS.org.
6 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch
Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays
Trick or Treat
Virginia College. Trick or treating, tours for prospective students, costume contest, and more. 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
22nd annual Cemetery Tour
Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Local residents will portray former residents who are now buried in the cemetery. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by Hancock County Historical Society. Following the tour, guests are invited to the Lobrano House around the corner from cemetery at 108 Cue St. for punch, cookies and treats. Details: 467-4090.
5:30 p.m.
24th annual Pumpkin Patch
24073 Church Ave., Saucier. Games, food and more. Alternative to Halloween gives children and families a safe place to enjoy the evening.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Trick or Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs. Hosted by Historic Ocean Springs Association and the Chamber of Commerce. Treats and goblins. 228-872-0846. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Rocky Horror Show Movie Madness Experience
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Full audience participation and use of props is completely encouraged, however, no outside props will be allowed. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theatre.Wear your Halloween costume! Our costume contest will include prizes for Judges’ Favorite and for the best RHPS inspired costume! Door Prizes! Cash Bar! We’ve got it all, and we’ll see you at the BLT on Halloween night! Doors open at 7:30PM! 228-432-8543. 4blt.org.
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
