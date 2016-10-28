From Daughtry to Voodoo Fest, we have your Halloween weekend covered

Come gather ye ghosts and ghouls and Yodas and clowns — Halloween weekend is upon us. And that means there’s plenty going on in South Mississippi this weekend.
The rock band Daughtry returns to the Coast for a Friday show at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. Tickets for the show start at $65 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Kim Russo, “The Happy Medium” and the host of TV’s “The Haunting Of...,” will be at the Island View Casino in Gulfport for two shows this weekend, one on Friday and one on Sunday. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The annual three-day Voodoo Fest gets underway Friday in New Orleans’ City Park. This year’s lineup features Arcade Fire, Tool, The Weeknd and The Chainsmokers. More information, including how to buy tickets, can be found here.
No Halloween would be complete with your very own Halloween Playlist, so get to it.
Coast Halloween events:
FRIDAY
Glow Nights
Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Price: Tree Top Course first half $14.99; all $22.99; Junior Course $9.99. 228-324-5199.
5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Halloween Nights of Lights
Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-31. 228-324-5199.
6-10 p.m. through Monday
Trunk or Treat
Fleitas Avenue Sportsplex. Free hayrides with donation of can goods for Pass Christian Food Pantry. Sponsored by Pass Christian Police Department. 228-452-3301.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Hero’s Haunt
Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, Gulfport. $10. 228-239-3462.
6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12
Terror on the Coast
Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets and actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327.
7-11 p.m.through Monday
22nd annual Haunted Forest
Flint Creek Park, Wiggins. 228-297-0962.
Dusk (when it gets dark)
SATURDAY
Halloween Not-So-Scary Trail
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. The C.L. Dees Trail will be transformed into the Not So Scary Trail. Ghosts, bats and spiders will be along the trail. Visitors will use a scavenger hunt form to attempt to find all the items along the trail. When finished visitors return to the visitor center for some well-earned candy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30
Pumpkin Patch
Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun
Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5
Family Fun Fest
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Open House in the library meeting room. Families and children are invited to celebrate Halloween and compete in a costume contest. Enjoy stories, crafts, games, and snacks. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library. Details: 769-3060.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Halloween Party
American Legion, Joe Graham Post 119. Refreshments, children younger than 12 should be accompanied by a parent. Games, costume contest, games and more. 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. 228-206-3201.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-875-0860.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Boo Bash
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Games, handouts, train rides, face painting, live entertainment and refreshments.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fall Festival
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi. Free. Free food, games, costume contest, drawing, puppet show, cake walk, haunted mansion. No evil, devilish or clown costumes, please. 228-392-5970 or www.coalvilleumc.org.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Spooky Island at Tiki Luau
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Trick and treat for any family. Costume contest and Halloween Party. Music, food for purchase, games and more. 228-217-2797.
6 p.m.
Harvest Fest Moss Point
Harvest Fest, hosted by the City of Moss Point, Riverfront Center: hay rides, trunk or treat, canoe rides, food, games and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Halloween Fun Festival
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $6 per person; members free. Come in your favorite Halloween costume. Enjoy trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting and more. For details call 228-897-6039. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Community Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest event
Crosspoint Church, 15046 North Swan Road, Gulfport. This free, family-fun event will have more than 20 decorated vehicles for kids to visit during Trunk or Treat. In addition, the Fall Fest will feature a hayride, bake walk, inflatable obstacle course, kids games and face painting. Food will include hotdogs and chili, popcorn, cotton candy, s’mores, cakes and cookies, along with assorted soft drinks, juices and water. Entertainment will include the Crosspoint Children’s Choir, KidStuf Dancers, Assembly Line! Youth Band and Worship Team, with Ron Meyers serving as emcee. For details, call 228-328-2481 or mycrosspoint.org.
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Monster Mash Halloween party
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. No charge. Patrons are invited on Halloween eve and enjoy treats and stay for fun. Dress up in a favorite costume - but not too scary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come see the Goosebumps Marathon on the big screen, Halloween music, and decorations in the meeting room. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. Details: 497-4531 or www.JGRLS.org.
6 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch
Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays
Trick or Treat
Virginia College. Trick or treating, tours for prospective students, costume contest, and more. 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
22nd annual Cemetery Tour
Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Local residents will portray former residents who are now buried in the cemetery. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by Hancock County Historical Society. Following the tour, guests are invited to the Lobrano House around the corner from cemetery at 108 Cue St. for punch, cookies and treats. Details: 467-4090.
5:30 p.m.
24th annual Pumpkin Patch
24073 Church Ave., Saucier. Games, food and more. Alternative to Halloween gives children and families a safe place to enjoy the evening.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Trick or Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs. Hosted by Historic Ocean Springs Association and the Chamber of Commerce. Treats and goblins. 228-872-0846. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Rocky Horror Show Movie Madness Experience
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Full audience participation and use of props is completely encouraged, however, no outside props will be allowed. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theatre.Wear your Halloween costume! Our costume contest will include prizes for Judges’ Favorite and for the best RHPS inspired costume! Door Prizes! Cash Bar! We’ve got it all, and we’ll see you at the BLT on Halloween night! Doors open at 7:30PM! 228-432-8543. 4blt.org.
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Friday
p’Artake Fall Exhibit reception
Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave. Ocean Springs Art Association Show Chairwoman Monique Moniot Greathouse has announced Sarah Shotts will be the 2016 judge for the 45th annual p’Artake Fall Exhibit and Sale. Shotts is a photographer, filmmaker, visual storyteller and theater instructor. The show will open on Oct. 28 with a VIP reception from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 to 8 p.m. The show will remain open through Nov. 12. Details: 228-875-4236 or oceanspringsartassociation.org.
‘Operation Troop Treats’
Kool Smiles Biloxi, 2650 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi. Biloxi Kool Smiles Dental Office Organizes Halloween Candy Exchange to Benefit Troops Kool Smiles, a leading provider of quality dental care in Biloxi, is coordinating for the fifth year, “Operation Troop Treats” to encourage children to bring their Halloween candy their local Kool Smiles dental office in exchange for a toy. The candy will then be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas via Operation Gratitude. Every child who donates 25 pieces of unopened candy in its original packaging at a Kool Smiles office will receive one toy. There is a limit of 3 toys per child and toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the candy collected, Kool Smiles is donating 200 dental kits for troops, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 care packages. 228.273.1689 866-785-6255. www.mykoolsmiles.com/trooptreats
Sal & Mookie’s All-Star Luncheon Series: Stan Cliburn
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10, includes lunch. Stan Cliburn from Jackson, Mississippi, found an MLB career as a catcher. He has a 25+ season career as a minor league manager and has won more than 1,500 games. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
Noon
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Harper Lee’s beloved book comes to life on the stage. 228-432-8543. www.4blt.org
8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Craft Fair
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport. Free admission and parking. Craft show and baked goods. Details: 228-832-3244.
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vietnam Commemoration Ceremony
Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Free. Recognizing our Vietnam veterans, their spouses and families at the Biloxi National Cemetery 228-388-6668. crusadersforveterans.com
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Winnie-the-Pooh finale
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. We complete our celebration with Into the Woods with Winnie-the-Pooh. Come join us in at the Ocean Springs Library for hands-on activities and family fun. There will be refreshments, stories, arts and crafts, and more. This free event is for ages 3-12 and their families. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.
Community Empowerment Festival
John Henry Beck Park, 671 Division St., Biloxi. Hosted by Praise Temple of Biloxi and the East Biloxi Community Collaborative. Festival offers a 2,500-pound grocery giveaway, free hot lunch for all participants, a winter coat giveaway, health fair, empowerment stations, games for the children, and a costume contest. Details: 228-324-2876 or ladypickett78.np@gmail.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Veterans Day Parade
Downtown Ocean Springs, 1000 Washington Ave. Parade honoring veterans sponsored by Ocean Springs American Legion Post 42. Enjoy Military Vehicles, Floats, Marchers, Motorcycles and much more! Parade route-Porter, Washington, Government streets. Wreath laying at the WW1 Memorial at the Mary C. Come early to get a good spot. Finish at school grounds on Holcomb. 228-875-4424.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
A Night Out at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $50 couple/$30 individual. 2nd Annual Halloween Night at the Museum - Music by Ruffwater - Lots of horror’derves - special witches brew- monster candy bar - photo booth, costume contest - party favors - food and cocktails included 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
